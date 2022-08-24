2022/23 Silver Ferns And Silver Ferns Development Squads Named



With next year’s Netball World Cup in sight, Netball New Zealand national selectors have confirmed the Silver Ferns Squad and Silver Ferns Development Squad for 2022-2023.

On the back of a bronze-medal performance at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua said she was pleased to be able to have the two groups confirmed ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup in Cape Town South Africa, 28 July-6 August.

Taurua said the Commonwealth Games had unearthed our new benchmark with nations stepping up who have natural athleticism, mobility, agility, and speed. They are disciplined, play error free netball, possess outstanding skillsets, and are coached well.

“We have built a strong foundation at the Commonwealth Games but need to keep evolving and growing our game. We need athletes who equally want to evolve and grow as well. We need to be open and ready to explore new limits but doing it from a solid base of strength,” she said.

Former captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio and defender Jane Watson feature in the squad as they return from maternity leave, while Karin Burger has also been named as she continues her recovery from recent foot surgery.

Elle Temu is the newest member of the Silver Ferns Squad while Georgia Heffernan and Kristiana Manu’a have both been called into the Silver Ferns Development Squad for the first time.

Taurua said members of both squads remained in the mix for next year’s pinnacle event in South Africa with plenty of opportunities over the coming months including September’s Cadbury Netball Series for the Taini Jamison Trophy against Jamaica, the Constellation Cup in October against the Australian Diamonds and the FAST5 Netball World Series in November.

“Opportunities will be presented to all of our athletes no matter what squad they are selected in, similar to what we have done in the past. Unfortunately we only have so many numbers available in each squad and the calibre of athletes we are selecting is now demonstrating the depth we have in New Zealand. The competition for positions as we keep our eye on the Netball World Cup, which is now less than a year away will be fierce.

“I know there are players in the peripheral, not named in the squads, who are capable of wearing the black dress. We will continue to work with, and support those people to a level of readiness to meet International standards or to come back through ANZ Premiership in a stronger position than last year,” she said.

Silver Ferns captain Gina Crampton has been named in the Silver Ferns Squad but will be unavailable for both the Cadbury Netball Series against Jamaica and Australia having been granted a sabbatical for the remainder of the year.

Taurua said the wellbeing of their high performance athletes was always at the forefront of their programmes.

“Gina, is the only player from the Netball World Cup 2019 finals who has consistently been available for the past three years and has carried a heavy workload both on and off the court. Gina will be missed out on court, but it will open the door for someone else to gain that international netball experience. It’s positive both ways,“ Taurua said.

The process for selecting a captain for the Taini Jamison Trophy and Constellation Cup would follow the team voting system used in the past which included players, management, Netball NZ CEO, and the Head of High Performance.

A Silver Ferns team for next month’s Cadbury Netball Series against Jamaica will be named on 7 September.

Silver Ferns Squad:

Karin Burger

Gina Crampton

Ameliaranne Ekenasio

Sulu Fitzpatrick

Maddy Gordon

Kate Heffernan

Kayla Johnson

Kelly Jury

Phoenix Karaka

Grace Nweke

Mila Reuelu-Buchanan

Shannon Saunders

Te Paea Selby-Rickit

Whitney Souness

Elle Temu

Jane Watson

Maia Wilson

Silver Ferns Development Squad:

Kate Burley

Georgia Heffernan

Claire Kersten

Kristiana Manu’a

Bailey Mes

Tiana Metuarau

Kimiora Poi

Peta Toeava

Sam Winders

