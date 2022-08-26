Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Immerse Yourself In Mahuru Māori - On Whakaata Māori

Friday, 26 August 2022, 12:03 pm
Press Release: Maori TV

Documentaries, series premieres, familiar faces and new, shows for rangatahi and for the older ones, digital content and stuff on the telly - immerse yourself in te ao Māori, for Mahuru Māori – Māori Language Month – on Whakaata Māori.

We have amazing documentaries.

MENG follows the former Gisborne mayor and current Race Relations Commissioner, Meng Foon for a year between 2021-22.

CROWN LYNN: A MĀORI STORY tells the iconic story of Crown Lynn pottery and the generations of Māori families that worked there.

OUR OTHER ISLANDS is a documentary series exploring some of Aotearoa’s most interesting other islands. Join Troy Kingi as he gets to know the people who call these islands home and gets a glimpse into their unique island lives. Six episodes.

We have factual shows.

Join Piri Weepu and Matua Parkinson in UP 2, an inside peek into the lives of Kiwi sporting heroes - old and new – where our dynamic duo ask ‘What are they up to, now? Ten episodes.

Grab a double of dose of Piri with the premiere of season four of PIRI’S TIKI TOUR. In this series Piri travels from as far north as Cape Reinga to Ōtepoti (Dunedin) in the south, and over 10 new episodes he’s travelling everywhere in between.

We have music.

Join judges Pere Wihongi and Bella Kalolo in the second series of 5 MINUTES OF FAME – the talent show where New Zealand’s undiscovered singing stars take their shot at fame.

LIFTED reveals the story behind the songs that dominated the airwaves and kept a nation lifted through music. Hosted by Sons of Zion frontman Riapo Panapa, there is unprecedented artist-to-artist access from the studio to the stage. Six episodes.

We have shows for the tamariki.

Join us for the second season of TAMAITI TŪ (WINTER) – They’re back, the boisterous reo māori boys who live under the mountains. Beneath the snow-capped mountains of the magnificent central plateau, Kiripou (7), Huarewa (5), Moeariki (6) and Hiramai (3) guide us around their rohe doing all sorts of exciting winter activities.

We have fluent shows.

Rangatahi respond to provocative questions about topics relevant to their lives in season two of RAGE AGAINST THE RANGATAHI.

We are the home of haka.

On Te Reo channel we have full and exclusive coverage of the NATIONAL SECONDARY SCHOOLS KAPA HAKA competition on 19-20 September.

PROGRAMME SCHEDULE:

MONDAY 29 AUGUST 7.30 PM – OUR OTHER ISLANDS – Troy Kingi explores some of Aotearoa’s most interesting other islands and the people who live on them.

THURSDAY 1 SEPTEMBER 8.30 PM – RAGE AGAINST THE RANGATAHI – Candid interviews with rangatahi.

MONDAY 12 SEPTEMBER 6.30 AM – TAMAITI TŪ – They’re back, the boisterous reo māori boys who live under the mountains.

MONDAY 12 SEPTEMBER 8.30 PM – MENG – A year in the life of Meng Foon the former Gisborne mayor and current Race Relations Commissioner.

TUESDAY 13 SEPTEMBER 7.00 PM – UP 2 – Peek into the lives of Kiwi sporting heroes – old and new – to see what they’re up to, after sport.

TUESDAY 13 SEPTEMBER 10.30 PM – PIRI’S TIKI TOUR – Gear up for an action packed, hard case trip around Aotearoa.

WEDNESDAY 14 SEPTEMBER 7.00 PM – LIFTED – The story behind the songs that dominated the airwaves in Aotearoa.

MONDAY 19 SEPTEMBER 8.30 PM – CROWN LYNN: A MĀORI STORY – The iconic story of Crown Lynn pottery.

MONDAY 19 SEPTEMBER & TUESDAY 20 SEPTEMBER – SECONDARY SCHOOLS KAPA HAKA

WEDNESDAY 21 SEPTEMBER 7.30 PM – 5 MINUTES OF FAME – Let the search for singing stars commence!

