Roller Derby Sevens Tournament This Weekend In Christchurch

Ōtautahi Rollers are excited to be hosting the 2022, two-day Co-Ed Roller Derby Sevens Tournament at Cowles Stadium on Saturday 3rd and Sunday 4th September.

This weekend of short, fast-paced gameplay is not to be missed as it will bring together top skaters from both the North and South Island as they battle it out to see who will take the win.

Six teams of seven players will compete in games of 21 minutes. Skaters get more time skating and with less time for stoppages while spectators see the best that roller derby has to offer. This is a great introduction to understanding and watching the game.

Roller Derby Sevens is a similar idea to Rugby Sevens or Five-A-Side Football, only better as it's roller derby. Initially developed by Xavier Bacon and Phoenix in Flames of Essex Men's Roller Derby in 2014, this format has been used by the international roller derby community to organise fast and furious events around the globe to showcase this increasingly popular sport. This truly is a fun event for skaters and spectators alike.

