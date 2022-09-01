Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Cantabrians Invited To Say “See You Later” To Favourite Exhibits

Thursday, 1 September 2022, 9:57 am
Press Release: Canterbury Museum

Canterbury Museum invites Cantabrians to come and say “see you later” to their favourite exhibits as it plans to dismantle galleries later this year ahead of a transformative redevelopment project.

A young visitor rides the horse in the Christchurch Street – a family favourite that will return in the new Museum

From mid-October, the Museum will start progressively closing, dismantling and packing down its galleries to move them to a secure offsite storage facility.

Most of the Museum’s upstairs galleries will be empty before the end of the November, with work planned to start in the downstairs galleries from December.

A blockbuster farewell exhibition, which will also raise funds for the redevelopment, will open in the otherwise empty Museum in early 2023.

The Museum plans to close the doors on its Rolleston Avenue site in April 2023. Building and fitting out the new Museum is estimated to take up to 5 years.

A small selection of much-loved Museum exhibits will be on display alongside new temporary exhibitions in a central city pop-up space, which is planned to open next year.

Museum Director Anthony Wright says the next few months are a chance for Cantabrians to visit the Museum to farewell their favourite exhibits – many of which will return in some form in the new Museum.

“When people walk through the doors of the new Museum in 5 years’ time, we want them to be wowed by all the exciting objects and stories that we finally have room to display. We also want them to see familiar things that remind them this is still their much-loved Museum,” he says.

“So for many of our exhibits, this isn’t goodbye – just see you later.”

Some classic displays like the Christchurch Street and Fred and Myrtle’s Pāua Shell House will be rebuilt inside the new Museum, while other favourites like the Antarctic Gallery and Discovery will return bigger and better than ever.

The exhibits are just one part of a mammoth move that will see 2.3 million taonga (treasures), equipment and staff shifted offsite to make way for the Museum’s $205 million redevelopment.

“The whole move is a daunting but hugely exciting project and will be keeping just about everyone in the Museum very busy over the next 9 months. We hope people will understand that we won’t be able to offer our usual level of service with the likes of loans, accessing taonga and education during this time,” Anthony Wright says.

Details of gallery closures and changes to services will be posted on the Museum’s website as they are confirmed.

Image captions:

1. A young visitor rides the horse in the Christchurch Street – a family favourite that will return in the new Museum.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Canterbury Museum on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 