Waiata Anthems Week Returns With A Wero, Industry Legends And 26 New Waiata

Continuing the revitalisation of te reo Māori and kicking off Mahuru Māori, twenty-six new waiata were released today ahead of Waiata Anthems Week (Sept 5-11).

From newcomers Coterie, to NZ legend Tim Finn, artists span the full spectrum of musical genres, ages, and stages, to become reo champions for the Waiata Anthems movement for 2022.

This year Waiata Anthems Week precedes the 50th anniversary of the Māori Language Petition being presented to Parliament on September 14, 1972. It also coincides with 40 years of Kohanga Reo, 40 years of Te Karere, and 50 years of Te Matatini.

Waiata Anthems co-founder Dame Hinewehi Mohi says “the week is an opportunity to celebrate how far the revitalisation of te reo Māori has come, its importance and relevance now, and for the future."

“It’s been incredible to see the music industry band together to create and produce these beautiful waiata. With the support of mātanga reo, the artists have created 26 waiata from the heart, for the nation.

“We would love Aotearoa to join us in supporting and celebrating waiata reo Māori, all champions of te reo Māori in our own unique way.”

Waiata Anthems 2022 artists include:

Corrella

Coterie

Dillastrate

Drax Project & Rob Ruha

Fly My Pretties

Goldsmith Baynes

Huia

IA

Jackson Owens

Kora

Ladi6

Marei

Mikey Dam

Origin Roots Aotearoa Pacific Heights featuring Stan Walker & Crete

Paige

Aotearoa Allstars featuring Toni Huata

Papa’s Pack

Rei

Riiki Reid

Rory Noble

Sol3 Mio

Tiki Taane and Moana Maniapoto featuring Ria Hall, Georgia Lines, Mazbou Q, Chey Milne

Tim Finn

Valkyrie

YAHYAH

Listen to Waiata Anthems: waiata.lnk.to/WaiataAnthems2022.

Part of the Waiata Anthems movement this year is a social media wero / challenge to celebrate waiata, and in turn continue the revitalisation of te reo Māori.

For all of Mahuru Māori, people of Aotearoa are invited to use the hashtag #WaiataAnthems and share on social media how they champion te reo Māori through waiata, while encouraging others to do the same by tagging friends and whānau.

“By supporting and championing waiata, we can honour the OGs and legends of waiata that began the reo revolution fifty years ago.

“Today, being a reo champion can be as simple as blasting waiata on your radio or device, adding waiata to your playlist, and sharing how you listen to waiata on social media,” says Dame Mohi.

Waiata Anthems Week will run from 5-11 September, celebrating waiata across social and news media. To find out more about how you can become a language champion, go to www.waiataanthems.co.nz.

