Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Waiata Anthems Week Returns With A Wero, Industry Legends And 26 New Waiata

Friday, 2 September 2022, 5:50 am
Press Release: Maia Studio

Continuing the revitalisation of te reo Māori and kicking off Mahuru Māori, twenty-six new waiata were released today ahead of Waiata Anthems Week (Sept 5-11).

From newcomers Coterie, to NZ legend Tim Finn, artists span the full spectrum of musical genres, ages, and stages, to become reo champions for the Waiata Anthems movement for 2022.

This year Waiata Anthems Week precedes the 50th anniversary of the Māori Language Petition being presented to Parliament on September 14, 1972. It also coincides with 40 years of Kohanga Reo, 40 years of Te Karere, and 50 years of Te Matatini.

Waiata Anthems co-founder Dame Hinewehi Mohi says “the week is an opportunity to celebrate how far the revitalisation of te reo Māori has come, its importance and relevance now, and for the future."

“It’s been incredible to see the music industry band together to create and produce these beautiful waiata. With the support of mātanga reo, the artists have created 26 waiata from the heart, for the nation.

“We would love Aotearoa to join us in supporting and celebrating waiata reo Māori, all champions of te reo Māori in our own unique way.”

Waiata Anthems 2022 artists include:

Corrella

Coterie

Dillastrate

Drax Project & Rob Ruha

Fly My Pretties

Goldsmith Baynes

Huia

IA

Jackson Owens

Kora

Ladi6

Marei

Mikey Dam

Origin Roots Aotearoa Pacific Heights featuring Stan Walker & Crete

Paige

Aotearoa Allstars featuring Toni Huata

Papa’s Pack

Rei

Riiki Reid

Rory Noble

Sol3 Mio

Tiki Taane and Moana Maniapoto featuring Ria Hall, Georgia Lines, Mazbou Q, Chey Milne

Tim Finn

Valkyrie

YAHYAH

Listen to Waiata Anthems: waiata.lnk.to/WaiataAnthems2022.

Part of the Waiata Anthems movement this year is a social media wero / challenge to celebrate waiata, and in turn continue the revitalisation of te reo Māori.

For all of Mahuru Māori, people of Aotearoa are invited to use the hashtag #WaiataAnthems and share on social media how they champion te reo Māori through waiata, while encouraging others to do the same by tagging friends and whānau.

“By supporting and championing waiata, we can honour the OGs and legends of waiata that began the reo revolution fifty years ago.

“Today, being a reo champion can be as simple as blasting waiata on your radio or device, adding waiata to your playlist, and sharing how you listen to waiata on social media,” says Dame Mohi.

Waiata Anthems Week will run from 5-11 September, celebrating waiata across social and news media. To find out more about how you can become a language champion, go to www.waiataanthems.co.nz.

To listen to Waiata Anthems, visit waiata.lnk.to/WaiataAnthems2022.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Maia Studio on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 