Round The Bays 2023 To Support Melanoma New Zealand

Kiwis’ favourite fun run helps raise awareness of sun safety

Round the Bays is pleased to announce that Melanoma New Zealand will be the official charity for 2023.

The iconic Auckland event is a Kiwi fave and is expected to attract more than 30,000 participants – a fitting time to encourage everyone to be sun-safe when getting out and having fun, Vanessa Fleming, Round the Bays event manager, says.

Supersaver entries are now on sale for Round the Bays, which will be held on Sunday, March 5, 2023.

This year participants can choose to do it their way - either being a part of the fun atmosphere and stunning scenery of Tāmaki Drive, or from wherever they are using the Round the Bays virtual app.

Round the Bays has also launched the first-ever Under Armour Elite Category for 2023, for those who can complete 8.4km in under 36 minutes, and take a spot in the Round the Bays Hall of Fame.

Round the Bays has been instrumental in raising more than $3.32 million in the past 20 years alone, through participant sponsorship – peer-to-peer fundraising – and donations from the event organisers Stuff Events. As the official charity Melanoma New Zealand will receive $50,000 in cash plus a $50,000 Stuff media package.

“We are so grateful for the opportunity to be part of this iconic event – not only to have amazing participants raising important funds to support what we do, but also to provide us with a platform to share our life-saving messages about melanoma prevention and the importance of early detection,” Melanoma New Zealand chief executive Andrea Newland says.

“New Zealand has the worst rate of melanoma in the world. Each year, more than 6000 people are diagnosed with melanoma in New Zealand, and around 300 people will die from it, so turning around these terrible statistics is crucial.

“We appreciate every dollar raised for our cause, and look forward to seeing everyone getting out there on the course or taking part virtually, being sunsmart and having funIt has never been easier to take part in Round the Bays and now you can do it your way – be it the traditional route in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland or from anywhere in the country, or even the world.”

Registrations are now open for the 51st Round the Bays. Tāmaki Drive will become a sea of entertainment and fanfare on Sunday, March 5, 2023, culminating at the finish line at Vellenoweth Green at St Heliers. Or participants can do the virtual app version from anywhere in the world, between March 5 and March 12, 2023.

The iconic event was first held in 1972, and five decades on, thousands of Kiwis look forward to pounding the pavement to earn the all-important finishers’ medal.

The first Round the Bays had 792 registered participants. In the early days, entry fees were paid as cheques in the mail, and bib numbers were handwritten.

It has now grown to be New Zealand’s most sought-after fun-run for individuals, whānau and workmates, with participants choosing to walk, jog or run.

“People who took part as kids with their parents are now bringing their kids. It’s been a drawcard team-building event year after year, and for some it is a reason to get into their favourite fancy dress,” Fleming says.

“We are excited to welcome everyone to the start line at downtown Auckland - or from around the world – to make 2023 the best year yet.”

Round the Bays

Sunday, March 5, 2023: Walk, jog or run 8.4km

Supersaver entries open until midnight October 5, 2022

Adults $25

Children (5-15) $15

Infant (0-4) $5

Family packages from $70

To enter, head to: roundthebays.co.nz

© Scoop Media

