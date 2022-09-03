NEXEN Tyre Back For 2023 Toyota 86 Championship

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing New Zealand has confirmed that NEXEN Tyre will once again be the tyre partner for the Toyota 86 Championship in 2023.

NEXEN Tyre will once again be the category tyres for the Toyota 86 Championship. Picture Bruce Jenkins.

The brand has been part of New Zealand’s most popular saloon car racing championship since 2019.

NEXEN tyres will adorn the forthcoming field for non-championship weekend supporting the final visit of the Supercars championship to Pukekohe Park next month as well as for the entire six round 2023 championship.

NEXEN Tyre will also be putting up a $500 prize at the Supercar round for the driver who takes pole position.

With a nineteen car field that includes two former champions, current front runners and several new young guns, the NEXEN Pole Position Trophy will be one of the most hotly contested in Toyota 86 racing in New Zealand.

As well as being active in New Zealand motorsport and supporting several categories as well as the Toyota 86 Championship, NEXEN Tyre has a growing reputation in international circuit racing and drifting.

“NEXEN Tyre and DTM are pleased to be ongoing sponsors for the 86 series for yet another exciting season,” added DTM’s Flea Tordoff. “This series provides real backing to the NEXEN Tyre brand and the combination of NEXEN Tyre with the Toyota series continues our growth together. Toyota is a proven brand and helps prove NEXEN Tyre is also!"

It has also been one of the building blocks of TGRNZ's ultra-successful and competitive championships in recent seasons. "It's a fantastic tyre for the championship," said TGRNZ Motorsport Manager Nicolas Caillol.

“Not only is it a cost effective product for competitors, but it's a consistent performer as well and that's meant some very close battles in races and in championships since the brand came aboard. We're delighted to welcome Nexen Tyre back and the ITM Supersprint weekend is going to be a fantastic appetiser for the season to come."

The Toyota 86 Championship will form an important part of the 2023 MotorSport New Zealand Championship season, promoted by the newly-formed NZ Motorsport Group. The 86 field will begin with three weekends supporting the Castrol Toyota Racing Series and drivers can look forward to competing at six different New Zealand tracks.

