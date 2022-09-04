Playing Mantis Revealed As Paul Ego On The Masked Singer NZ

4 September 2022 - The Masked Singer NZ is back and better than ever! Award-winning comedian Paul Ego was unmasked in tonight’s episode, after performing as Playing Mantis. The celebrity guessing panel were gobsmacked to see Paul unveiled, successfully avoiding suspicion by appearing as a guest panellist in episode three.

Paul Ego is an award-winning veteran of the Kiwi comedy scene, kicking off his career as a radio host in the 1990s alongside Jeremy Corbett and Kim Adamson on More FM. He then hosted The Rock’s Morning Rumble breakfast show winning multiple awards, has performed countless shows around Aotearoa and abroad, and is a regular panellist on Three’s 7 Days. He was awarded the Billy T award in 2000 for his outstanding comedic talent and continues to delight crowds with his masterful improv and acclaimed wit today.

Paul turned to his previous musical experience as he performed as Playing Mantis on The Masked Singer NZ, returning to his days as frontman for band The Yes Men. The celebrity guessing panel were unsuccessful in deciphering the clues, guessing Jemaine Clement, Jason Hoyte and Rudd Kleinpaste.

Paul belted out ‘I Got You’ by Split Enz, going up against Bedazzled Unicorn, who performed ‘Sitting Inside My Head’ by Supergroove. Of his time on The Masked Singer NZ, Paul says: “I sang a lot in public when I was a teenager, in talent quests and in a band. But then I fell in love with comedy and left singing behind. I’d really forgotten how amazing it makes you feel to sing and I loved doing it again, even though I had to do it as a giant insect!”

Celebrity guest panellist Jono Pryor commented on Paul’s unexpected unmasking: "The reveal this week rocked me to my core - I didn't even think it was logistically possible to pull this off! How they kept it a secret from everyone is beyond me. It makes me think what else have they been doing behind our backs!"

New episodes of The Masked Singer NZ air every Sunday at 7pm on Three and ThreeNow. The hit show is based on the South Korean series King Of Mask Singer, which has since inspired hugely popular American, British and Australian versions.

