Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Patron And Vice-Patron For KMBS

Monday, 5 September 2022, 11:05 am
Press Release: Katherine Mansfield Birthplace Society

The Katherine Mansfield Birthplace Society (KMBS) is thrilled to welcome a new patron, Dame Fran Wilde DNZM QSO, and a new vice-patron, Witi Ihimaera DCNZM QSM.

Dame Fran Wilde requires little introduction to most New Zealanders. She is a former MP, former mayor of Wellington, an arts advocate and a passionate Wellingtonian. She was also the driving force behind the Homosexual Law Reform Bill, which is particularly appropriate given Mansfield’s admiration for Oscar Wilde, famously convicted for homosexual acts in the late 19th century, and Mansfield’s own exploration of her sexuality as a young woman.

KMBS President, Nicola Saker, says: “I couldn’t be more pleased that Dame Fran has agreed to be our patron. Mansfield is part of Wellington’s DNA and so is Fran Wilde. In fact, she went to the school where Mansfield’s story ‘Taking the Veil’ was set – St Mary’s College. Dame Fran is enormously energetic and well-respected and all of us on the board warmly welcome her support.”

Witi Ihimaera is equally well-known as one of Aotearoa New Zealand’s most respected writers. Next year he celebrates 50 years of writing practice which includes such works as The Whale Rider, The Matriarch and Nights in the Gardens of Spain. He has a long history of involvement with Mansfield-related matters. He was present at the 1969 opening of Wellington’s Katherine Mansfield Memorial Park and in 1988 attended the centenary celebration of Mansfield’s birth at the Newberry Library in Chicago. The following year he published Dear Miss Mansfield and in 1993 received the Katherine Mansfield Menton Fellowship. Mansfield lived for a time in Menton, in the South of France, and the Fellowship gives a New Zealand writer the opportunity to live in the city and write in the house she stayed in. Ihimaera adds: “I also have a strong commitment to Mansfield’s childhood Māori friend, Maata Mahupuku, and how this friendship meant so much to both young women.”

Ihimaera joins esteemed actress Dame Kate Harcourt and award-winning filmmaker Dame Jane Campion as a vice-patron of KMBS.

“We are thrilled to have such a formidable line-up of Mansfield supporters to endorse and promote the work that we do at Katherine Mansfield House & Garden,” says Saker. “We especially look forward to marking the centenary of Mansfield’s death next year with them, as we celebrate the creative legacy of Aotearoa New Zealand’s most famous writer and the way she continues to inspire artists today.” says Saker.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Katherine Mansfield Birthplace Society on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 