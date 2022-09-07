Ameliaranne Ekenasio Returns To Silver Ferns For Jamaica Series

The return of shooter Ameliaranne Ekenasio headlines an exciting Silver Ferns team named to compete against Jamaica in this month’s Taini Jamison Trophy, played as part of the Cadbury Netball Series.

Ekenasio has also been confirmed as captain following the team’s leadership voting process, which included input from the Silver Ferns Squad, head coach, Netball NZ CEO and the Head of High Performance.

Midcourter Gina Crampton was named as vice captain and will resume those duties when she returns to the side in December. Defender Sulu Fitzpatrick will act as vice captain for the Jamaica series and Constellation Cup against Australia.

Ekenasio has not played for the Silver Ferns in 18 months, becoming a mum for the second time late last year, but has been named by the national selectors in a side which also sees the recall of Maddy Gordon and Mila Reuelu-Buchanan along with debutante Elle Temu.

The Silver Ferns will meet the Sunshine Girls – who won Commonwealth Games silver in Birmingham – in a three-Test Cadbury Netball Series which starts with a double-header in Hamilton on 17 and 18 September before moving to Auckland for the third and final Test on 21 September.

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua said she was excited to confirm the national team which included the core from the side that claimed bronze at last month’s Commonwealth Games.

“Retaining the core from that campaign allows us to continue refining our strategies as we carry on building towards next year’s Netball World Cup in South Africa,” she said.

“We’re pleased with the progress that has been made but we’ve got a world class opposition in Jamaica coming to our shores and we know that it’s going to take another step up from the Silver Ferns to stay in the fight.

“The next few months are key for the Silver Ferns and our pathway to South Africa – the Constellation Cup against the Australian Diamonds and the FAST5 Netball World Series in November are further opportunities for players to put their hands up and the competition for a spot at the Netball World Cup will just increase.”

Taurua said she was looking forward to working with Ekenasio again and welcomed the mother of two back into the side.

“Ameliaranne thoroughly deserves her place back in the Silver Ferns. She showed in July’s Cadbury Netball Series what a class act she is and has put in a lot of work behind the scenes to get to this point.”

Two spots have opened in the midcourt with Gina Crampton granted a sabbatical for the remainder of the year while Shannon Saunders will miss the series having recently announced her pregnancy. Gordon and Reuelu-Buchanan have been named to replace the duo.

“Maddy and Mila have also taken their opportunities and will bring that youth and energy back out on court in the black dress. They will bring that speed and flair to the Silver Ferns midcourt and I’m excited to see what they can do.”

Temu’s inclusion follows a strong performance at the Cadbury Netball Series for the New Zealand A team and during this year’s ANZ Premiership.

“Elle’s a really mobile defender who has grown in her game over the past two seasons,” Taurua said.

“She’s worked hard over the past few months and done what has been asked of her, so it’s really pleasing to see her get this opportunity to take her game to another level.”

Defenders Jane Watson and Karin Burger were not considered for selection with Watson continuing her comeback from the birth of her daughter and Burger still in rehab following foot surgery earlier this year.

Tickets for the Taini Jamison Trophy are on sale now

Silver Ferns team:

Ameliaranne Ekenasio (captain)

Sulu Fitzpatrick

Maddy Gordon

Kate Heffernan

Kelly Jury

Phoenix Karaka

Grace Nweke

Mila Reuelu-Buchanan

Te Paea Selby-Rickit

Whitney Souness

Elle Temu

Maia Wilson

© Scoop Media

