Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Squash New Zealand Scores Major Relationship Win With G.J. Gardner Homes

Wednesday, 7 September 2022, 10:38 am
Press Release: Squash New Zealand

A coup for Squash New Zealand with the announcement of G.J. Gardner Homes as a major partner for the sport for three years.

The partnership will allow Squash NZ to prioritise more resources into coaching and other areas to improve the sport across the country.

Squash is riding high around New Zealand at the moment and to have a well- respected and forward-thinking company such as G.J. Gardner come on board as a partner for Squash NZ is a great boost for our organisation. We have clubs and players in all areas of New Zealand at all levels. Our aim is to provide more resources into the sport and continue its growth.

G.J. Gardner Homes are great supporters of sport from the main stage right down to the grass roots and club levels. They are an active organisation willing to get behind a sport and help develop this. We have great ambassadors in our Commonwealth Games team at present with top ranked players such Paul Coll and Joelle King as well as the team going to the World Squash Federation Junior Champs in France this month. We want to give more people a chance to excel at all levels including in the community clubs where fun is a huge part of being involved in the sport.

The very competitive Masters tournament will now be named the G.J. Gardner Homes NZ Masters Nationals, while they will also have the naming right to the popular breeding ground for future professionals, the G.J. Gardner Homes NZ Junior Nationals and G.J. Gardner Homes Superchamps Nationals.

Squash is currently on high in Aotearoa after a 5% increase in members in 2021 despite Covid issues. A key for the sport is also a 150% increase in registered casual players allowing for ‘anyone’ to have a game at clubs.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Squash New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 