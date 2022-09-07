Auckland's Newest Fashion And Lifestyle Event Brings Together Fun And Sustainability

Auckland's newest sustainable fashion and lifestyle event, The Slow Fashion Festival, is a fun day packed with sustainable market stalls, speakers, workshops and a clothes swap coming up on Saturday 8th October.

As the focus on sustainable living and products continues to grow, The Slow Fashion Festival brings everything under one roof for the conscious consumer.

Organiser of The Slow Fashion Festival and Director of Find Love Share, Kim Yong shares why the event was created, "As someone who previously purchased mindlessly, I struggled with knowing how to consume less and more sustainably. Going to the mall would tempt me into buying fast fashion and items I didn't need. The Slow Fashion Festival was created to give a fun approach to sustainable fashion and living. This event is for everyone, bring your family, kids, friends and grandparents."

The lineup of Speakers and Workshops include Kate Hall from Ethically Kate, Andréa van der Meel from All Things Considered, Jess Raffills from The Finder's Life, Bojagi Patchwork Technique with Sustinnoworx, Recycled Beading with The Guru Knows and Upcycle Tees with Fashion Revolution NZ and Dove Hospice.

The Marketplace will have over 60 sustainable stalls featuring vintage and preloved clothing and goods, upcycled products, and other sustainable brands.

General Admission tickets include access to the Marketplace and Speakers.

Workshops and the Clothes Swap are additional costs.

The Slow Fashion Festival

Saturday 8th October 10am-5pm

Barfoot & Thompson Netball Centre, Northcote, Auckland.

General Admission $10 + booking fee (Free for children 12 and under)

Workshops $20-25 + booking fee

Clothes Swap $10 + booking fee

