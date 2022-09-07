Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Auckland's Newest Fashion And Lifestyle Event Brings Together Fun And Sustainability

Wednesday, 7 September 2022, 6:03 pm
Press Release: Find Love Share

Auckland's newest sustainable fashion and lifestyle event, The Slow Fashion Festival, is a fun day packed with sustainable market stalls, speakers, workshops and a clothes swap coming up on Saturday 8th October.

As the focus on sustainable living and products continues to grow, The Slow Fashion Festival brings everything under one roof for the conscious consumer.

Organiser of The Slow Fashion Festival and Director of Find Love Share, Kim Yong shares why the event was created, "As someone who previously purchased mindlessly, I struggled with knowing how to consume less and more sustainably. Going to the mall would tempt me into buying fast fashion and items I didn't need. The Slow Fashion Festival was created to give a fun approach to sustainable fashion and living. This event is for everyone, bring your family, kids, friends and grandparents."

The lineup of Speakers and Workshops include Kate Hall from Ethically Kate, Andréa van der Meel from All Things Considered, Jess Raffills from The Finder's Life, Bojagi Patchwork Technique with Sustinnoworx, Recycled Beading with The Guru Knows and Upcycle Tees with Fashion Revolution NZ and Dove Hospice.

The Marketplace will have over 60 sustainable stalls featuring vintage and preloved clothing and goods, upcycled products, and other sustainable brands.

General Admission tickets include access to the Marketplace and Speakers.

Workshops and the Clothes Swap are additional costs.

The Slow Fashion Festival

Saturday 8th October 10am-5pm

Barfoot & Thompson Netball Centre, Northcote, Auckland.

General Admission $10 + booking fee (Free for children 12 and under)

Workshops $20-25 + booking fee

Clothes Swap $10 + booking fee

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Find Love Share on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 