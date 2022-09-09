Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever, The World Tour’ Arrives Down Under!

Friday, 9 September 2022, 11:03 am
Press Release: Frontier Touring Company

The hottest tour of the year has arrived, with Billie Eilish taking to the stage at Auckland’s Spark Arena last night, performing the first show of her 15-date Australian and New Zealand run – Happier Than Ever, The World Tour.

Eilish announced her global tour back in October 2021, kicking it off with a 32-date US run in February this year. Months later, after wowing fans across the globe – most recently playing sold out shows in the Philippines, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Japan just last month – it’s finally our turn…

This is fans’ last opportunity to catch the biggest performer in the world on her most extensive and acclaimed tour to date. Very limited final tickets are on sale now – don’t delay, head to billieeilishaunz.com for information.

These are the star’s first live performances in our region since 2019 – be sure not to miss Billie Eilish’s momentous return!

BILLIE EILISH
HAPPIER THAN EVER, THE WORLD TOUR 
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND
SEPTEMBER 2022

Presented by Chugg Entertainment, Frontier Touring & Live Nation

Final tickets on sale now via billieeilishaunz.com

ALL SHOWS ALL AGES

Friday 9 September 
Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ
With special guest Dora Jar 
ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 0800 111 999

Saturday 10 September
Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ
With special guest Dora Jar 
ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 0800 111 999

Tuesday 13 September 
Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW
With special guest Dora Jar 
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 28 49

Wednesday 14 September 
Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW
With special guest Dora Jar 
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 28 49

Thursday 15 September 
Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW
With special guest Sampa The Great
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 28 49

Saturday 17 September 
Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD 
With special guest Sampa The Great 
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 28 49

Sunday 18 September 
Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD
With special guest Sampa The Great
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 28 49

Monday 19 September 
Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD
With special guest Dora Jar 
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 28 49

Thursday 22 September 
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC 
With special guest Dora Jar 
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 28 49

Friday 23 September 
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC
With special guest Dora Jar 
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 28 49

Saturday 24 September 
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC
With special guest Sampa The Great
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 28 49

Monday 26 September 
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC
With special guest Sampa The Great
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 28 49

Thursday 29 September 
RAC Arena | Perth, WA 
With special guest Sampa The Great
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 28 49

Friday 30 September 
RAC Arena | Perth, WA
With special guest Sampa The Great
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 28 49

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Frontier Touring Company on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 