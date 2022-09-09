Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever, The World Tour’ Arrives Down Under!

The hottest tour of the year has arrived, with Billie Eilish taking to the stage at Auckland’s Spark Arena last night, performing the first show of her 15-date Australian and New Zealand run – Happier Than Ever, The World Tour.

Eilish announced her global tour back in October 2021, kicking it off with a 32-date US run in February this year. Months later, after wowing fans across the globe – most recently playing sold out shows in the Philippines, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Japan just last month – it’s finally our turn…

This is fans’ last opportunity to catch the biggest performer in the world on her most extensive and acclaimed tour to date. Very limited final tickets are on sale now – don’t delay, head to billieeilishaunz.com for information.

These are the star’s first live performances in our region since 2019 – be sure not to miss Billie Eilish’s momentous return!

BILLIE EILISH

HAPPIER THAN EVER, THE WORLD TOUR

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND

SEPTEMBER 2022

Presented by Chugg Entertainment, Frontier Touring & Live Nation

Final tickets on sale now via billieeilishaunz.com

ALL SHOWS ALL AGES

Friday 9 September

Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ

With special guest Dora Jar

ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 0800 111 999

Saturday 10 September

Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ

With special guest Dora Jar

ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 0800 111 999

Tuesday 13 September

Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

With special guest Dora Jar

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 28 49

Wednesday 14 September

Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

With special guest Dora Jar

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 28 49

Thursday 15 September

Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

With special guest Sampa The Great

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 28 49

Saturday 17 September

Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

With special guest Sampa The Great

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 28 49

Sunday 18 September

Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

With special guest Sampa The Great

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 28 49

Monday 19 September

Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

With special guest Dora Jar

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 28 49

Thursday 22 September

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

With special guest Dora Jar

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 28 49

Friday 23 September

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

With special guest Dora Jar

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 28 49

Saturday 24 September

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

With special guest Sampa The Great

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 28 49

Monday 26 September

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

With special guest Sampa The Great

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 28 49

Thursday 29 September

RAC Arena | Perth, WA

With special guest Sampa The Great

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 28 49

Friday 30 September

RAC Arena | Perth, WA

With special guest Sampa The Great

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 28 49

