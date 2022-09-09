Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever, The World Tour’ Arrives Down Under!
The hottest tour of the year has arrived, with Billie Eilish taking to the stage at Auckland’s Spark Arena last night, performing the first show of her 15-date Australian and New Zealand run – Happier Than Ever, The World Tour.
Eilish announced her global tour back in October 2021, kicking it off with a 32-date US run in February this year. Months later, after wowing fans across the globe – most recently playing sold out shows in the Philippines, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Japan just last month – it’s finally our turn…
This is fans’ last opportunity to catch the biggest performer in the world on her most extensive and acclaimed tour to date. Very limited final tickets are on sale now – don’t delay, head to billieeilishaunz.com for information.
These are the star’s first live performances in our region since 2019 – be sure not to miss Billie Eilish’s momentous return!
BILLIE
EILISH
HAPPIER THAN EVER, THE WORLD TOUR
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND
SEPTEMBER 2022
Presented by Chugg Entertainment, Frontier Touring & Live Nation
Final tickets on sale now via billieeilishaunz.com
ALL SHOWS ALL AGES
Friday 9
September
Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ
With special guest Dora Jar
ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 0800 111 999
Saturday 10
September
Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ
With special guest Dora Jar
ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 0800 111 999
Tuesday 13
September
Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW
With special guest Dora Jar
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 28 49
Wednesday 14
September
Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW
With special guest Dora Jar
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 28 49
Thursday 15
September
Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW
With special guest Sampa The Great
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 28 49
Saturday 17
September
Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD
With special guest Sampa The Great
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 28 49
Sunday 18
September
Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD
With special guest Sampa The Great
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 28 49
Monday 19
September
Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD
With special guest Dora Jar
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 28 49
Thursday 22
September
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC
With special guest Dora Jar
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 28 49
Friday 23
September
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC
With special guest Dora Jar
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 28 49
Saturday 24
September
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC
With special guest Sampa The Great
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 28 49
Monday 26
September
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC
With special guest Sampa The Great
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 28 49
Thursday 29
September
RAC Arena | Perth, WA
With special guest Sampa The Great
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 28 49
Friday 30
September
RAC Arena | Perth, WA
With special guest Sampa The Great
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 28 49