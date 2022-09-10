Hamilton City And North Harbour To Meet In Open Champs Final

9 September, 2022

After contrasting efforts in their make-or-break semi-finals, Hamilton City and North Harbour will do battle for the title when they meet in the final of the NZ Police Netball NZ Open Champs in Palmerston North tomorrow (Saturday).

Just sneaking into the top eight, which was helped by a bonus-point loss, Hamilton City found perfect form at the right time to outclass Counties Manukau Cluster 42-30 in the first semi-final while North Harbour required all their resilience to prevail 31-29 over Tauranga.

From the opening stanza which ended in dour 8-7 lead to Tauranga, the match hung delicately in the balance throughout.

In the end, North Harbour could thank a defining second quarter when they scored the first five goals, which combined with impressive turnover opportunities from centre Fa’amu Ioane and goal defence Michaela Sokolich-Beatson, helped the northerners push into an 18-15 lead at halftime after leading by six at one stage.

Tauranga were never out of the picture and chipped away admirably through the exploits of accurate shooter Ellie McManaway, who nailed 25 from 28 for the match, and staunch defence from rangy captain Erena Mikaere on the back of five rebounds and two intercepts.

In a low-scoring second half, there was plenty of nip and tuck with Tauranga trailing by just one with four minutes to play but unable to deliver the final push while leaving North Harbour with an unblemished record to date.

Winning the opening and closing stanzas by six goals apiece ensured Hamilton City retained overall control of their semi-final despite game resistance from the plucky Counties Manukau Cluster through the middle stages.

Hamilton City were clinical with their finishing where shooters Kate Taylor and Monica Falkner shared the load expertly under the hoop, Falkner returning the excellent figures of 23 from 25 while also nabbing two intercepts.

They also controlled the defence end, where their trio of captain Georgia Tong, Courtney Elliott and Georgie Edgecombe, ably supported by centre Ali Wilshier, picked off six intercepts with three going to Tong.

In comparison, Counties Manukau Cluster could muster only two which left them unable to apply the same pressure. Goal shoot Amelia Walmsley was a standout for Counties Manukau Cluster nailing all 18 of her attempts before being replaced in the third quarter.

With 50 attempts at goal compared to 33 for Counties Manukau, Hamilton City dominated the possession stakes to keep their opponents on the back foot for much of the contest while also ending their unbeaten run.

In the all-important quarter-final clashes that opened the day’s proceedings, the unbeaten Auckland had their bubble burst 38-34 by Hamilton City, who gained the slightest of edges during the second quarter in a match which was close all the way.

Pin-point shooting from Taylor and Falkner, who missed just two shots between them for a 95 percent success rate were key contributors for Hamilton City.

Counties Manukau Cluster headed Christchurch 38-33 while North Harbour, 55-26 winners over Manawatu A, and Tauranga getting past Invercargill 30-22, kept their hopes alive heading into the afternoon’s semi-finals.

