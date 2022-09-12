NZ Post Releases The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers Stamps

NZ Post is proud to release special edition stamps and lapel pins to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers.

This is the second of three 20th anniversary collections to be released by NZ Post – with The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring stamps and coins issued last September.

NZ Post Head of Stamps and Collectables Antony Harris says The Two Towers stamps and pins will be very popular among Kiwis and international collectors.

“There will be a lot of interest from around Aotearoa New Zealand and the world as this collection marks another milestone in the history of such an iconic series of films,” Harris said.

The special edition stamps and pins are being released in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products.

Harris also said the majority of last year’s The Fellowship of the Ring stamp and coin collections were snapped up by new customers from overseas.

“These sold across the globe like nothing we had ever seen before.”

For the first time this year, NZ Post has also released enamel lapel pins with designs featuring Gollum, the Eye of Sauron and Mount Doom.

The artist behind the stamps and pins is New Zealander Sacha Lees who began her career at Wētā Workshop working on the Lord of the Rings trilogy as an illustrator, creature designer and airbrush and concept artist.

This year’s stamps not only feature hand-painted scenes from the film, but special text hidden within the illustrations.

As a special treat for the most ardent fans, this year Lees has also created a unique The Lord of the Rings trilogy poster that stands apart from the stamp designs and includes various images and messaged hidden in UV ink.

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers 20th Anniversary stamps will be released on Wednesday 7 September 2022, with additional products to come later in the year. To order and read about the collection visit www.collectables.nzpost.co.nz

