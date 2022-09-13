Wings Over Wairarapa Air Festival Tickets On Sale

Tickets for the biennial airshow, Wings Over Wairarapa, will go on sale Tuesday 13 September beginning a countdown to the aerial extravaganza being held in Masterton this summer.

The Wings Over Wairarapa Air Festival, to be held at Hood Aerodrome in Masterton from February 24 – 26th 2023, is regarded as one of the best air shows in the country due to exhilarating flying in the skies and exciting displays on the ground.

Wings General Manager Carla Steed says while the flight programme is still being finalized, aircraft favourites such as the P51 Mustang and the Yak-3M aka “Full Noise” will entertain crowds alongside the world-famous Vintage Aviator collection, which includes the largest fleet of WWI fighters in the world, and aircraft from the New Zealand Defence Force.

A new aspect to 2023’s Festival will be an expanded STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics) Programme based on the success of the programme first introduced in 2019. Now called Take Flight, the three-day programme is designed to promote and inspire people to consider flight and aerospace careers.

Activities will include aircrew maths, rocketry, virtual reality, digital fabrication and 3D printing, engineering and maintenance, simulation, robotics, circuitry, drones and other unmanned aircraft, satellite tracking equipment, basic ballistics, body armour and protective clothing, missiles and protection equipment, static aircraft and turbines are all on display. Visitors can meet aviation experts, engineers, pilots, and technicians.

A special Take Flight programme just for Wairarapa schools will be held on the Friday with the aim to inspire young people into aviation careers.

“Whether you are into aircraft or not, Wings is a fun, family day out full of action and is a great reason to bring your friends and family to Wairarapa,” says Carla.

“It’s also very exciting to be able to expand the STEAM programme, so massively popular in 2021, into the Take Flight programme for 2023, highlighting how varied and exciting the aviation industry is and of course leaving a legacy for our next generation.”

Tickets can be purchased through Eventfinda or via the WINGS website. Ticket offerings include

General Admission for individual days or a 3-day General Admission, plus a Family ticket option. Prices range from $40 to $150 for an adult; with family deals; 3 day and a Higher Flyer pass option (formerly called Gold Pass) is available.

A special Wairarapa locals deal will also come into effect this December, says Carla. Tickets for adult and children GA will also be available for purchase from 1st – 30th December 2022, with proof of Wairarapa residence. These will be available at the Masterton or Martinborough i-SITE Visitor Information Centres.

Wings 2023 is able to take place thanks to generous support from the Masterton District Council, Earthcare, Trust House, Spark Business Hub, Masterton Trust Lands Trust, Mediaworks, REAP, Destination Wairarapa and Wairarapa Times-Age .

Wings Over Wairarapa 2023: At a glance

Friday 24 February. Gates open 12pm-5pm.

Air Festival Programme - It is Practice Day

Take Flight STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics) Programme for Wairarapa schools. For the public, it is a relaxed day with less crowds and opportunity to see what aircraft arrive at the Aerodrome for the weekend’s show.

Saturday 25 February. Gates Open: 8.00AM – 5.00PM

Air Festival Programme - 10.30am to 4.30pm

Traditionally, the busier of the two days. Visitors will watch the aircraft festival programme and much more! Take Flight STEAM activities will continue the ground.

Sunday 26 February 2021. Gates Open: 8.00AM - 5.00PM

Air Festival Programme - 10.30am to 4.30pm

Sunday is usually a little more relaxed but will feature the same air festival programme as Saturday. Take Flight STEAM activities will continue the ground.

To learn more about the show visit www.wings.org.nz

Secure your ticket now at: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz or www.wings.org.nz/ticket-info

© Scoop Media

