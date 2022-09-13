Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

ASB Classic Tennis Tournament Serves Up Tens Of Millions Of Dollars In Economic Benefit

Tuesday, 13 September 2022, 8:55 am
Press Release: ASB Classic

The ASB Classic tennis tournament is returning to Auckland in January 2023 after a two-year break and new research shows it can be expected to bring a boost in consumer spending to the region of as much as $27 million.

The tournament attracted around 70,000 spectators when it was last held in 2020, delivering a 10% uptick in usual transaction activity.

With world number two and US Open finalist Casper Rudd announced today as the latest star player to sign on, a strong turnout of fans is expected for 2023. ASB customers have an opportunity to jump the queue and secure pre-sale tickets from this Friday before general sales open on 27 September.

ASB Chief Transformation Officer Lohit Kalburgi says, “We’re thrilled for the ASB Classic to be returning. Not only is the tournament a highlight which attracts thousands of fans to Auckland, it brings tens of millions of dollars to the local economy. This will be our 25th year supporting the event.

“Some of the sectors that have suffered the most as a result of COVID-19 are set to reap the biggest benefit from the ASB Classic.”

Card transaction data from the 2020 ASB Classic period shows an increase of around $12 million was spent on accommodation (up by 233% compared to 2021 when the tournament was not held), with spend on rental car hires four times higher than the same period in 2021. Tourism activities and hospitality also saw a significant boost, up 37% and 21% respectively.

Finals Day typically sees the biggest jump in spending, with $6.2 million in local spending attributable to the women’s final and $5.3 million for the men’s final.

The Māngere-Ōtāhuhu and Central Auckland districts benefited the most from the 2020 tournament due to increased transaction activity at Auckland Airport and surrounding areas, as well as the CBD.

With only four months to go until the ASB Classic gets under way for 2023, excitement is building. Cameron Norrie, Coco Gauff and now Casper Rudd are all confirmed, with more signing announcements to come.

Note for editors:

  • ASB commissioned independent data analytics company DOT Loves Data to analyse the economic impact of the ASB Classic.
  • The data is based on physical transactions only across relevant industries such as transportation, accommodation, retail and hospitality.
  • International transactions have been removed from the data set due to the closure of New Zealand’s border to international tourists in 2021 and to ensure data consistency.

