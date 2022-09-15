Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Zealand School Of Dance Celebrates 55 Years Of World Class Training.

Thursday, 15 September 2022, 2:17 pm
Press Release: The New Zealand School of Dance

The New Zealand School of Dance (NZSD) has played a significant role in shaping this country’s dance culture for more than half a century and its 55th Anniversary Performance Season programmes proudly reflect its achievements.

The season is an opportunity to witness the high calibre of students and the results of working with inspirational world class tutors. Audiences at Te Whaea: National Dance and Drama Centre will be treated to a comprehensive mix of contemporary dance and classical ballet featuring outstanding choreography from NZSD alumni and teachers.

This year’s Performance Season is a celebration of the talent and creativity that resides in Aotearoa New Zealand, presenting a dazzling showcase for the exceptional talents of the School’s young dancers. The season opens with the contemporary dance programme followed by the ballet programme the next evening. Performances will alternate throughout the season.

The five works in the ballet programme are all choreographed by NZSD Distinguished Graduate and highly sought-after dance maker, Loughlan Prior (Choreographer-in-Residence to the Royal New Zealand Ballet). These include Verse, Curious Alchemy and Time Weaver. Highlighted within the programme are two world premieres - Coloratura and Storms Surge.

Storms Surge, explores the drama and beauty of the human body. Much like the vigorous musical language in Matteo Sommacal’s score, the dancers are seen to dart and weave through a vibrant landscape evoking turbulent skies.

Audiences will be enthralled by Coloratura, which was created originally for the Palucca University of Dance in Dresden. This stylish work never reached the stage due to the Covid pandemic. Now in 2022, the piece finds a new home at the New Zealand School of Dance and has been expanded into a large ensemble, featuring the talents of every student. Fun, quirky and irreverent, Coloratura pays homage to the vocal mastery of world-renowned mezzo-soprano, Cecilia Bartoli. There is high energy and pure joy in every note. Inspiring an infectious celebration of dance and music.

“I would call it a ‘choreographer’s dream’ to build a programme like this. As a graduate of the school it is a true honour to return home to create, coach and work with the talented students of Te Whaea. Looking back at past works and revisiting these with new energy has been like opening a time capsule; developing brand new creations tailor made for the students of 2022 has been a true gift. Thank you to Garry Trinder and the NZSD community for supporting this incredibly special performance season.” Loughlan Prior

This year, the contemporary dance programme showcases five innovative works, all of which are choreographed by NZSD alumni and teachers, bringing their own particular journeys full-circle.

Distinguished Graduate and active member of the Australian and New Zealand dance community, Craig Bary, presents his work, State of Perpetuation, created in collaboration with 2nd and 3rd year Contemporary Dance Majors.

Distinguished Graduate Sarah Foster-Sproull’s new work, To The Forest // To The Island, is a gut buster (think cross-fit but dance moves).

“….It's always a pleasure to work with the students at the New Zealand School of Dance. What I enjoy most about the experience is the chance to share work, collaboratively problem solve and to meet a new generation of talented performers. Good banter in the studio is key for me and working alongside the students and Paula Steeds-Huston has been key in making things fun and productive. They are such a great bunch of clever humans to work with. The work I'm restaging with the students… I'll be watching from the audience with my popcorn and streamers. Run!” Sarah Foster-Sproull

Other works in the contemporary programme include Midlight by Christina Chan and Aymeric Bichon, and new commissions from Holly Newsome and Tyler Carney.

Expect a wide range of thrilling and uplifting pieces from the New Zealand School of Dance.

Performance Season at Te Whaea: National Dance & Drama Centre – 16-26 November 2022. Tickets from $19 - $42 are available at www.nzschoolofdance.ac.nz

