JID Just Added To Listen Out & Listen In 2022

Grammy-nominated artist JID is coming to Listen Out and Listen In 2022!

Listen Out is totally hyped to announce that one of the world’s hottest and most highly acclaimed hip-hop artists, JID is joining the 2022 Listen Out & Listen In lineups!

Organisers are passing on a "massive thanks to JID & his team for making this happen, we're literally still pinching ourselves".

JID is one of the finest wordsmiths in hip-hop, with intelligent lyrics and a distinctive rapid fire flow. Part of J Cole’s revered Dreamville label and Spillage Village with Earthgang, 6lack and more, he’s also nailed collabs with 21 Savage, Denzel Curry, J Cole, Doja Cat, Imagine Dragons and heaps more. He’s a quick-witted, gifted freestyler and great live: Definitively not to be missed.

Tickets on sale now from www.listenout.com.au

This announcement comes after Polo G posted on Instagram that he's cancelling his Australian and New Zealand tour. This means he will not be performing at Listen Out and Listen In.

