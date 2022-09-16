Two Prize-winning Authors Share The Stage In Wairarapa

Two major New Zealand writers on one stage, for one afternoon only: Sue Orr in conversation with Noelle McCarthy. The authors drew large crowds at the recent Auckland Writers Festival and Word Christchurch, and the organisers expect a very hearty welcome in Wairarapa.

Sue Orr (Photo credit: Ebony Lamb) Noelle McCarthy (Photo credit: Rebecca Zephyr Thomas)

Sue Orr has authored The Party Line, a NZ bestseller; Etiquette for a Dinner Party, winner of the Lilian Ida Smith Award; From Under the Overcoat, winner of a NZ Post People's Choice Award; and most recently Loop Tracks, about abortion, adoption, women’s rights, crime, disease, governmental control, and male control. The novel was in the running for the Jann Medlicott Acorn Prize for Fiction, the country’s largest literary prize, at $57,000.

“Loop Tracks is one of my favourite novels of the last 12 months,” said Noelle McCarthy, “a clever and finely wrought exploration of the ways the past reverberates inside us, and of how secrets and patterns echo down the generations. I'm really looking forward to talking to Sue about the characters she's created and about the historic – and more recent – events that inspired this story.”

With over 20 years in radio, Noelle McCarthy has interviewed many notable figures, from Eleanor Catton to Marlon James, Margaret Atwood to James Cameron – and she will interview Sue Orr at the session. McCarthy has written for a range of media in New Zealand (Metro, Newsroom, The NZ Herald) and in Ireland (The Irish Times, The Independent, The Irish Examiner) and recently authored Grand – Becoming my mother’s daughter, a debut memoir about mothers and daughters, drinking, birth and loss, running away and homecoming.

Sue Orr said, “I’m very excited to discuss Loop Tracks with Noelle — she understands social and familial politics so well, and writes about them with great curiosity and insight in her memoir Grand. There are significant similarities between New Zealand’s and Ireland’s history when it comes to women’s reproductive rights. And then there’s the recent overturning in the USA of Roe v Wade, sadly reminding us that these rights can never be taken for granted.”

“We’re thrilled to bring these two great writers to our community,” says Dan Keane, Wairarapa Library Service’s Reading Champion, who will moderate the Sunday session and coordinate the writing workshop on Monday. "Events like these are a powerful reminder of the power of reading and writing to bring us together."

“Wairarapa Word has hosted several memorable conversational events over the past 10 years,” says founding coordinator, Madeleine Slavick. “My favourite so far is ‘Fiona and Fiona’, the first North Island appearance of Fiona Kidman and Fiona Farrell. Together, they filled the Carterton Events Centre with inspiration and awe.”

The public session is on Sunday 25th September from 3-4.30pm at the Carterton Events Centre, Koha, no reservations necessary, free seating in the 350-seat auditorium, masks preferred. The event will conclude with a book-signing.

The workshop with Sue Orr on 26th September at Greytown Library quickly booked out. Orr is a highly respected creative writing teacher at Victoria University of Wellington Te Herenga Waka and in prisons and women’s refuges.

The doubleheader is a Wairarapa Word – Wairarapa Library Service collaboration, with support from Carterton Creative Communities, Almo’s Books in Carterton, and Carterton Events Centre.

