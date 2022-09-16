Kinky Boots - The Musicals | Announced For Auckland & Wellington 2023

KINKY BOOTS has inspired audiences across the globe, reminding everyone we can change the world when we change our minds. This uplifting sensation features a Tony® and Grammy®-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony winner Harvey Fierstein and direction and choreography by Tony winner Jerry Mitchell. Filled with glitter, glam and a whole lot of "sole", KINKY BOOTS invites you to FEEL THE JOY all over again!

Auckland: The Civic from 26 May | Ticketmaster

Wellington: Opera House from 28 June | Ticketmaster

Producers are today excited to announce that the Broadway smash-hit musical, KINKY BOOTS, is coming to Auckland and Wellington in 2023.

From the producers of last year’s smash-hit production of JERSEY BOYS in Auckland and Wellington, and the sold-out season of LES MISÉRABLES in Wellington, KINKY BOOTS will play at the home of musicals, The Civic, Auckland from 26 May and the Wellington Opera House from 28 June.

Produced by G & T Productions and the Amici Trust, pre-sales for these strictly limited seasons of the award-winning Cyndi Lauper production start on Monday next week. All remaining seats will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday. Tickets from $63.50*.

KINKY BOOTS is the big-hearted musical extravaganza that won six Tonys including Best Musical, the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album and London’s Olivier Award for Best Musical. KINKY BOOTS features a joyous, Tony-award winning score by pop icon Cyndi Lauper, and a hilarious, uplifting book by four-time Tony winner, Harvey Fierstein. Billy Porter won a Best Actor Tony Award for his portrayal of Lola.

Charlie Price has reluctantly inherited his father's shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair find that they have more in common than they realised and discover that when you change your mind, you can change your whole world.

KINKY BOOTS is full of opportunities for a theatre to flex its artistic muscles with elaborate costumes, exhilarating choreography and a heartfelt story. A surefire crowd pleaser, KINKY BOOTS will have audiences dancing in the aisles and discovering why, sometimes, the best way to fit in... is to stand out!

KINKY BOOTS will be helmed by one of New Zealand’s most experienced directors, David Adkins (Miss Saigon, Sister Act) and will feature a dazzling new set by Harold Moot and suitably outrageous costuming by Stephen Robertson -- all created in New Zealand.

Director David Adkins says he is thrilled to be bringing such an exciting show to New Zealand for the very first time.

“Kinky Boots is a perfect tonic to lift the spirits after such a tough few years,” he says. “It’s fun, it’s free-spirited and has so much heart. We know you’ll love it.”

