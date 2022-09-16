Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Netball New Zealand Forced To Reschedule Taini Jamison Trophy

Friday, 16 September 2022, 3:33 pm
Press Release: Netball New Zealand


Netball New Zealand (NNZ) has confirmed Jamaica’s ongoing passport issues have forced the Hamilton leg of the Taini Jamison Trophy to be cancelled.

NNZ has planned for the two Tests to be rescheduled for next week in Auckland, with the revised schedule to be confirmed publicly once the Sunshine Girls have provided necessary details on their arrival to New Zealand.

Wednesday’s match between the Silver Ferns and Jamaica at Eventfinda Stadium is still scheduled to proceed as planned.

Jamaica’s arrival into the country has been delayed due to the team not receiving their passports back from Washington after their visas were issued, and while the issue is set to be resolved, it means Jamaica will not be in New Zealand for what was to be the opening two Tests in Hamilton this weekend.

All fans who purchased tickets for either of the two Hamilton matches will be given a full refund and will receive an email from Ticketek with further details.

Netball NZ Chief Commercial Officer David Cooper said they were extremely frustrated and disappointed to have to make the last-minute changes, but they were left with no options after Jamaica were unable to secure their passports to enter the country.

“The Silver Ferns certainly felt the support from their fans which has been measured in sell-out crowds in Hamilton so we understand the massive disappointment many will be feeling with this news,” he said.

“With all the disruption and the delays that have occurred, the move to one city provides us some certainty about the Cadbury Netball Series and believe playing all matches in Auckland will help alleviate the challenges we are facing with rescheduling.

“We want to thank our supporters for getting behind the Silver Ferns and hope they can still enjoy the series between two of the best netball teams in the world playing for a very special trophy.”

A further update will be communicated once Jamaica have confirmed their travel details to New Zealand.

