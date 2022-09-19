FMANZ Announces 2022 Awards Winners

The Facilities Management Association of New Zealand (FMANZ) celebrated excellence in the industry at last week's FMANZ Gala Awards Dinner | Te Pō Whakawhiwhi Tohu a FMANZ.

"These awards are important because they so rightly provide an opportunity to sing our members' praises, and recognise the great mahi done to provide healthy, safe places for New Zealanders," said FMANZ Chief Executive Jo Duggan.

Brendan Tracey MFMANZ, Facilities Operations Manager at MBIE, took away the Brian Happy Award for Facilities Manager of the Year | Te Tohu o Brian Happy Kaiwhakahaere Whakaurunga o te Tau. This award is presented to a facilities management professional who has applied their experience and knowledge to produce exceptional results within their organisation, as well as demonstrating excellent personal qualities.

Courtney Swann, Contract Manager – Compliance with BGIS, won the Emerging Facilities Management Professional of the Year Award | Te Ringa Ngaio Maea ki FM o te Tau. Formerly known as the Young Achiever of the Year Award, this award is presented to a relative newcomer to FM who has a passion for the industry and is driven to seek out extra responsibilities and new skills to expand their knowledge and fast-track their career in FM.

Kingfisher Group and the Property Services Team at Te Herenga Waka – Victoria University of Wellington won this year's Facilities Management Team of the Year Award |Te Ranga FM o te Tau in recognition of their joint ‘FM 2022 & Beyond’ project at the university. Introduced last year, this award recognises the outstanding performance of a team working in FM.

This year, to mark the great work facilities managers do in this area, FMANZ introduced a new award for Sustainability and Environmental Impact. This award celebrates FM professionals who are making a difference by inspiring the FM industry to enhance the social, environmental and economic sustainability of the communities we live in.

The facilities team at Auckland Zoo took home the inaugural Sustainability & Environmental Impact Award | Te Tohu Whakaaweawe Whakauke me te Taiao for their water management programme and commitment to ‘Whakawhanake i te tōpūtanga kia ora - Evolving our organisation sustainably’.

And Cushman & Wakefield’s Trades Services team in Hamilton took away the 2022 Service Provider of the Year Award | Te Kaiwhakawhiwhi Ratonga o te Tau in recognition of the great work they do with Waikato District Council. This award acknowledges outstanding provision of contracted-out facilities management services.

Hosted by Pio Terei, the FMANZ Awards were held at Cordis Auckland on Wednesday night, during the association's annual two-day FM Summit.

Awards finalists included:

Tony Wall MFMANZ, Senior Facilities Manager at Cushman & Wakefield, finalist in the Brian Happy Award for Facilities Manager of the Year | Te Tohu o Brian Happy Kaiwhakahaere Whakaurunga o te Tau.

Luke Browne, Facilities Manager with Colliers and Drew Crowhurst, Centre Manager (Fraser Cove Shopping Centre) with New Zealand Retail Property Group, finalists in the Emerging Facilities Management Professional of the Year Award | Te Ringa Ngaio Maea ki FM o te Tau.

Te Whatu Ora – Southern (formerly Southern District Health Board) and Urban Maintenance Systems (UMS) Auckland, finalists in the Facilities Management Team of the Year Award | Te Ranga FM o te Tau.

Citycare Property Auckland, PMG Facilities and Sustainability Team and Westpac, finalists in the Sustainability & Environmental Impact Award | Te Tohu Whakaaweawe Whakauke me te Taiao.

And Clarksons and Downer NZ, finalists in the Service Provider of the Year Award |Te Kaiwhakawhiwhi Ratonga o te Tau.

Recognising and celebrating excellence within the facilities management industry, the FMANZ Awards have grown from strength to strength, with a record number of entries received across the now five award categories this year, almost double previous years and far surpassing last year’s record.

