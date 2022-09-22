Rangikura School Win For Third Year Running, Rockshop Bandquest 2022 National Final Results

They might be young but they really know how to rock!

Bands made up of young Primary and Intermediate school musicians from all over New Zealand have submitted video performances in the 12th annual Rockshop Bandquest competition.

Rockshop Bandquest is a nationwide live music competition for Intermediate and Primary students, working as a platform for the next generation of contemporary musicians to step on stage and perform. This year the programme attracted entries from over 200 bands from around the country.

S.O.P (Straight Outta Porirua) from Rangikura School in Pōneke (Wellington) have taken out the top spot. The 9-piece reggae-hip hop band played a medley which included Beyonce’s ‘Crazy In Love’ and Sly & The Family Stone’s ‘Everyday People’.

This is the third year in a row Rangikura School has taken out the top spot in Rockshop Bandquest. This year the school also won first place in Showquest, New Zealand's biggest performing arts competition.

S.O.P (Straight Outta Porirua), Rangikura School (Wellington : PÅ neke)

The full line-up of S.O.P (Straight Outta Porirua) is Isaia Paruru (Year 8, vocals), Persia Bentley Wesche-Fanueli (Year 8, vocals), Emaia-Lei Ah-Hoi-Tiatia (Year 7, vocals), Matthew Luapo (Year 8, keyboard), Tipaula Faleafaga (Year 8, percussion), Horona Obeda (Year 7, drums), Xavier Ikin-Manulevu (Year 8, percussion), Neihana Karepa (Year 8, keyboard), and Suia Faraimo (Year 8, synth/bass).

Judge Nat Hutton (There’s A Tuesday) found that SOP stood out because of “the musicianship of each and every member. Everyone and everything was very polished. The lead vocalist and the two backing vocalists had amazing vocals that were well suited for the great melody of the songs and catchy musical phrases. They had great stage presence.”

About Rockshop Bandquest Hutton said “I can speak from personal experience when I say that Rockshop Bandquest, and further on Smokefreerockquest provided me with many future opportunities. It helped me meet new friends, musical contacts and strengthen my craft as a young writer and performer. It’s a great opportunity to perform to a crowd of like minded people in a way that was fun, supportive and inclusive.”

Hamish Jackson of New Zealand Rockshop, the primary sponsor for the programme, says that it is awesome for him to see the lasting impact this programme is making on the music community.

“This programme offers space for young musicians to develop musical and creative ability, along with the teamwork, communication and leadership skills that are needed to perform together as a band on stage. Rockshop Bandquest has been running since 2011, so there are musicians who started as kids on this stage and are now young adults already thriving as a part of the music industry”.

1st Place (winning $3000 Musical equipment from the Rockshop): S.O.P (Straight Outta Porirua), Rangikura School (Wellington / Pōneke)

2nd Place (winning $1000 Musical equipment from the Rockshop): Paranoid, Northcote Intermediate (North Shore)

3rd Place(winning $500 Musical equipment from the Rockshop): Spoons, St Margaret's College (Canterbury / Ōtautahi)

Best Keyboard player Award: Velvet Concord, Tahuna Normal Intermediate (Otago)

Rocking Drummer Award: 181, Kedgley Intermediate (Manukau)

Rock-Solid Bassist Award: 5 Second Rule, Albany Junior High School (North Shore)

“Killer” Guitarist Award: Aviation, Ilminster Intermediate (East Coast / Tairawhiti)

Rockstar Styles Award: Chromatica, Fairfield Intermediate (Waikato)

Musicianship Award (jointly awarded to): Brass section for Reckless, Rutherford Junior High School (Whanganui)

Musicianship Award (jointly awarded to): Singer Sax Keyboard player for H7, Havelock North Intermediate (Hawkes Bay / Te Matau ā Māui)

Best Vocalist Award (jointly awarded to): Lead Vocalist for The People, Medbury School (Canterbury / Ōtautahi)

Best Vocalist Award (jointly awarded to): Lead Vocalist for The Chillens, Mokoia Intermediate (Rotorua)

Best Original Song Award (winning $200 Cash for their School Music Department): Chromatica, Fairfield Intermediate (Waikato)

This year over 200 bands around the country have entered Rockshop Bandquest, performing in events run from August 22nd to September 5rd including four events in Auckland, one in Hamilton, Tauranga, Napier, Wellington, Palmerston North, Nelson, three events in Christchurch, one in Dunedin, and an online region for student bands based outside of a location which held an event.

