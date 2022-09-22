Silver Ferns Defeated Jamaica 70-45 In Taini Jamison Trophy Opener

21 September, 2022

The Silver Ferns put the seal on a long lead-in to deliver a comfortable 70-45 win over Jamaica in the Taini Jamison Trophy opener of the Cadbury Netball Series in Auckland on Wednesday night.

Looking to build on their preparations for next year’s Netball World Cup, the Silver Ferns had too much polish for an inexperienced Sunshine Girls, who had a late arrival into New Zealand and few options off the bench.

It was a disrupted build-up for both, Jamaica improving with a strong second half ahead of tomorrow night’s second and final test while the Silver Ferns will look to consolidate and continue the bedding-in of new combinations.

Facing a completely different Jamaica team from the silver medal-winning version of the Sunshine Girls at the recent Commonwealth Games, the Silver Ferns also introduced some new blood while welcoming back some familiar faces.

Named in the starting line-up, well-performed defender Elle Temu became Silver Fern #183, and after 18 months away from the international scene following the birth or her second child, elegant shooter Ameliaranne Ekenasio was welcomed back to the fray, along with the captaincy duties.

Maddy Gordon also made a return to the side, named in the starting seven at wing attack while the late injury withdrawal of midcourter Kate Heffernan resulted in a rare appearance at wing defence for Phoenix Karaka.

Once finding their feet against the different style, the Silver Ferns exploded into life with quick ball movement and the speed of midcourters Whitney Souness and Gordon exploiting the inexperience of Jamaica.

Free-flowing on attack, the Silver Ferns matched that on defence with Temu overcoming her emotional start during the singing of the national anthems, in tandem with Karaka and Kelly Jury, providing a strong defensive wall.

With plenty of ball getting into Grace Nweke’s hands, the towering young shooter made the most of her opportunities in a high-scoring opening which resulted in the Silver Ferns bolting out to a 21-10 lead at the first break.

Improving their ball retention, Jamaica gave a more competitive showing on the resumption against an unchanged Silver Ferns seven.

A strong presence under the hoop, captain Shimona Nelson was a standout contributor for the Sunshine Girls while hard-working defender Latanya Wilson showed her prowess in the air to inflict several turnover opportunities.

Composure and retaining their structures paid dividends for the Silver Ferns to maintain their overall position of control, Nweke posting a first half tally of 32 goals from 35 while Nelson gave enough evidence of her abilities with 19 from 22.

The Silver Ferns were in the box seat when leading 36-20 at the main break.

Relying on their short passing game and patience, the Sunshine Girls had their most productive passages during the third stanza. Accomplished centre Adean Thomas led the way in sparking the visitors’ attacking raids where shooter Nelson was again a strong presence.

With the Silver Ferns going a little static, Jamaica were able to pounce on defensive turnovers while boosting their score-line but the accuracy and clinical play of Nweke and Ekenasio kept the Silver Ferns well-placed when leading 54-33 at the last turn.

The Silver Ferns waited until the final quarter before making any changes with Te Paea Selby-Rickit (goal attack), Mila Reuelu-Buchanan (wing attack) and Sulu Fitzpatrick (goalkeeper) making their entrance to the game.



Official Result and Stats:

Silver Ferns: 70

Jamaica: 45

Champion Data Match Centre

Shooting Stats - Silver Ferns:

Grace Nweke 59/63 (94%)

Ameliaranne Ekenasio 7/7 (100%)

Te Paea Selby-Rickit 4/7 (57%)

Shooting Stats - Jamaica:

Shimona Nelson 36/41 (88%)

Gezelle Allison 9/14 (64%)

MVP: Grace Nweke

