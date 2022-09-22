Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Zealand Flag To Return To Full Mast On 27 September

Thursday, 22 September 2022, 9:56 am
Press Release: Ministry For Culture And Heritage

A State Memorial Service in New Zealand for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be held on 26 September.

Following this, on 27 September, the New Zealand Flag will be returned to full mast.

The New Zealand Flag has been flown at half-mast since September 8, the day of Her Majesty’s passing. The Flag was raised to full mast for Proclamation Day (September 11 in New Zealand), when the new Sovereign was proclaimed as King Charles III of New Zealand, and then returned to half-mast at the end the day.

The New Zealand Flag is flown at half-mast as a sign of mourning, often to mark the passing of a person of significance or to mark national tragedies and their anniversaries.

To mark the conclusion of the period of national mourning for Her Majesty, the New Zealand Flag must be hoisted from half-mast to full mast at 8am on Tuesday 27 September. This instruction applies to all Government departments, buildings and naval vessels which have flag poles and normally fly the New Zealand Flag.

For more information about half-masting the flag, visit our website. Further information about what the Death of Her Majesty the Queen means for New Zealand is available on the Governor-General’s website.

If you have any questions, please contact Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage at national.symbols@mch.govt.nz. Media enquiries should be directed to 027 622 0468.

