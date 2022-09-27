Robbie Williams Sells Out Mission Concert In A Flash! 2nd Concert Now On Sale

Global phenomenon ROBBIE WILLIAMS’ appearance at New Zealand’s premiere entertainment event, the Mission Estate Winery Concert, has sold out in under an hour this afternoon. A second, and final, concert on Sunday, 12 November 2023, is now on sale and selling quickly.





Mission Concert producer James Erskine, Chairman of Sports and Entertainment Limited, says he’s delighted with the response from New Zealanders to attend the world’s biggest winery concert.

“We knew it was going to be big, but the speed of which people snapped up the 25,000 tickets was faster than we imagined,” he said.

“It’s a reflection of the calibre of this artist and a reflection of how much people love this event. We are delighted that Robbie has agreed to a second.”

The Mission Concert, which boasts a proud history of presenting the world’s biggest and best entertainers including Rod Stewart, Elton John, Sting, Phil Collins and many more since 1993, marks three decades of amazing entertainment with Robbie’s performances on Saturday, 11 November and now, Sunday, 12 November 2023.

Tickets to the second Mission Concert are on sale now at www.missionconcert.co.nz.



"Australasia is one of my favourite places in the world to tour; I feel so at home there and hugely appreciate the warm, loving welcome I always receive. I can't wait to do these shows in 2023 and spend some time with my fans", says Robbie.

Robbie Williams is without doubt one of the finest male pop stars of his generation, having sold over 85 million albums, 13 UK number one albums (the most for any solo artist, equalled only by Elvis Presley) and 14 number one singles as a solo artist.

With an unparalleled catalogue of pop hits including Angels, Rock DJ, Kids (with Kylie Minogue), Feel, Better Man, Love My Life, Supreme and countless more career-defining smash singles, the Let Me Entertain You superstar does exactly that!

With his new album XXV released earlier this month, Robbie celebrates twenty-five years as a solo artist. A journey through his career-defining catalogue, featuring multiple No.1 hit singles and fan favourites, the songs of XXV offer a fresh and illuminating perspective, having been newly orchestrated by Jules Buckley, Guy Chambers and Steve Sidwell, and re-recorded with the acclaimed Metropole Orkest in The Netherlands.

Last on tour in Australia and New Zealand in 2018 on The Heavy Entertainment Show World Tour and more recently, performing two exclusive nights in Melbourne for his Better Man biopic, Robbie is raring to deliver his live show to some of his favourite cities down under in 2023.

“He is Robbie f***ing Williams; he’s a national treasure.” – DIY Mag

“So rarely, these days, do you see someone Smash It to such a high and palpable degree. So rarely does it feel as though the stars – man, mood and moment – align to create such pure, concentrated entertainment.” – VICE

“There was so much joy and frivolity in this concert that it's hard to know where to begin…” – Sydney Morning Herald

