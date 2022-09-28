Celebrate Diwali With Two Events This October

Diwali is Wellington's local Indian and South-East Asian communities' most vibrant cultural festival – and we’ll be celebrating with two exciting events next month.

This year Diwali falls on 24 October, but we’re celebrating a bit earlier with Namaste next weekend, and classic favourite Wellington Diwali Festival of Lights the following Sunday.

Namaste, a free, whānau-friendly event of Indian culture, arts, food and entertainment will be at the Wellington Indian Cultural and Sports Centre in Kilbirnie on Saturday 8 October.

Diwali is traditionally known for its fireworks, so we’re excited to be supporting a first of its kind in New Zealand ‘Light Show’ of indoor fireworks projections at Namaste. It will incorporate a contemporary Kiwi-Indian theme, with traditional music and arts, and run at 15-minute intervals throughout the day.

The Diwali Festival of Lights returns to the capital at a new venue this year, but with the same vibe of non-stop cultural entertainment, food, and Indian cultural activities for everyone to enjoy.

Check out the Indian fashion clothes and jewellery retail stalls, experience henna and Indian lantern making, and enjoy food stalls at this annual event being held this year at the Michael Fowler Centre on Sunday 16 October.

Then end the day with a bang as a fireworks display lights up the Wellington waterfront from 8.45pm.

Namaste

Āhea | When: Saturday 8 October 2022, 11am-5pm

Ki hea | Where: Wellington Indian Cultural and Sports Centre

Te utu | Cost: Free

Wellington Diwali Festival of Lights

Āhea | When: Sunday 16 October 2022, 3.30pm-8.30pm

Ki hea | Where: Michael Fowler Centre

Te utu | Cost: Free

Fireworks | Wellington Waterfront 8.45pm

© Scoop Media

