Black Clash Is Back: NZ’s Favourite Sporting Event Locked In For January 20 At Hagley Oval, Ōtautahi

New Zealand’s biggest stars are once again gearing up to go head-to-head in the showpiece sports event of the summer: the Hot Spring Spas T20 Black Clash in association with Heartland back In Christchurch in January.

With the series locked at two wins each, Team Rugby and Team Cricket already have their key pieces locked in for a match that has firmly established itself as New Zealand’s most popular summer sporting event.

Sir Graham Henry and Scott Robertson are back as the brains trust of a resurgent Team Rugby, with Black Clash IV heroes Kieran Read and Will Jordan set to anchor the batting line-up.

Former All Blacks captain and two-time world cup winner Read smashed 84 runs from 55 balls at the Bay Oval earlier this year to lead Team Rugby’s incredible pursuit of 204 for victory, while Jordan’s class was also evident as he blazed 63 in the consummate run chase.

Team Cricket will have been stung by that result, particularly after pulling off one of the greatest pieces of recruitment in Kiwi sports history by drafting in Olympic shotput hero Tom Walsh to open the batting. The champion stone thrower smashed an eye-popping 34 that included depositing Team Rugby speedster Jordie Barrett for a massive six over mid-wicket.

Stung by their shock defeat, Team Cricket has already bolstered its bowling ranks with one of the Black Caps’ all-time leading wicket takers – with Chris Martin set to make his Black Clash debut.

Martin’s 233 test wickets are the seventh-most by any Kiwi cricketer. With number two of the all-time list Daniel Vettori (361 wickets) also in the line-up, Team Cricket boast two of the finest bowlers of any generation.

“I’ve got to say Chris Martin is not a name I’m overly thrilled to see in their side,” admitted Team Rugby captain Read. “He’s absolutely deadly with the ball in hand. It’s a bit of a nightmare for us batters. So let’s just hope we get to see him bat too!”

Martin’s batting achieved cult status during his 13-year international career, as he notched 36 test ducks – second all-time in the history of the game (Courtney Walsh holds the record with 43).

He is one of only two test players to have taken more wickets than runs scored, and still holds the records for most pairs (a duck in both innings of a test) in test cricket.

“Given we’re taking on a bunch of rugby players I suspect Tommy (Martin) will see this as a chance to set the record straight and insist on a promotion up the batting order,” says Team Cricket all rounder and world cup semi-final hero Grant Elliott.

“He’s actually a lot better with the bat than many people think!”

With this year’s match in Tauranga selling out in record time fans should take advantage of Early Bird pricing and secure their tickets early, says Duco Events Event Director Carlena Limmer.

Tickets are on sale today (Thursday 29 September) at Blackclash.co.nz;

“The Hot Spring Spas T20 Christchurch Black Clash in association with Heartland is always one of the hottest tickets of the sporting summer. It always sells out, and continues to smash TV ratings records,” says Limmer.

“It has become an iconic event that delivers true sportainment – engaging fans from across the sporting spectrum and we are thrilled to be returning the event to Christchurch, where the Black Clash was born.”

”Christchurch is delighted to have secured hosting rights for the third time”, says Karena Finnie, Head of Major Events, ChristchurchNZ. “Whether rugby or cricket wins, Christchurch also wins, given that the match generated $782,046 of tourism expenditure and 3,707 visitor nights when it was last held at Hagley Oval in 2021 with over 1 million people tuned into TVNZ 1 to watch the broadcast.” .

Hot Spring Spas T20 Christchurch Black Clash in association with Heartland

Friday Jan 20, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Fact sheet:

Over 1 million viewers on TVNZ 1 for Black Clash 2021 & 2022

Sold out in Tauranga in 2022 in record time

Sold out last time in Christchurch in 2021

Early Bird pricing until allocation runs out so be in quick to get tickets

8,612 people attended the last event in Christchurch in 2021

2,965 visitors were attracted to Christchurch by the event

The event generated 3,707 visitor nights in Christchurch

The event generated $782,046 of tourism expenditure in Christchurch

