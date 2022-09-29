Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Spark Sport Signs Three-year Deal With Manu Samoa

Thursday, 29 September 2022, 10:47 am
Press Release: Spark Sport

Spark Sport will be the new home of Manu Samoa 15’s matches thanks to a three-year partnership announced today between the sports streaming service and Samoa Rugby Union (Lakapi Samoa).

From November this year, Manu Samoa fans can catch their favourite team’s matches in places like Aotearoa, Samoa, the USA, Italy and Japan live and on-demand on Spark Sport through to 2024.

It kicks off on Spark Sport with the first International Test Match, Manu Samoa v Italy, live from Italy on 5 November 2022.

Head of Spark Sport Jeff Latch says: “We’re pleased to bring some Manu Samoa fixtures to Aotearoa’s passionate rugby community, and to broaden the diversity of content we have on offer at Spark Sport even further.”

Following World Rugby’s changes to international eligibility rules made last year, teams like Manu Samoa could also see a talent injection from former All Blacks who were previously barred from transferring to their heritage country’s union.

“These changes are likely to set the scene for an even more action-packed season of rugby ahead for Pacific nations and with fixtures against some of the top nations scheduled, we can’t wait to bring the action from the Manu Samoa powerhouse to their fanbase here in New Zealand. If their recent Pacific Nations Cup win is anything to go by, the pride-provoking Siva Tau and high energy crowds are sure to be a drawcard,” Latch says.

Throw in the mix the addition of Super Rugby’s newest team, Moana Pasifika as well as Manu Samoa’s qualification for the 2023 Rugby World Cup, and the blue pacific fanfare will have an exciting year ahead of them as their team prepares for France 2023.

“It’s no secret that our country’s rugby mad community has a strong Samoan contingent and we’re delighted to be working alongside the Lakapi Samoa to deliver some unforgettable rugby, on-demand through our Spark Sport platform,” Latch says.

“The new, ground-breaking, partnership with Spark Sport means a lot to Lakapi Samoa,” says Vincent Fepuleai, CEO Lakapi Samoa.

“We know that Spark Sport will allow us to reach our Aiga family to enjoy our games and support Manu Samoa in New Zealand. We have a strong team and we’re ready to make our mark. I am excited that we are partnering with Spark Sport on a journey which takes us to the Rugby World Cup in France and beyond.”

Manu Samoa supporters and rugby fanatics who don’t want to miss the action can sign up at www.sparksport.co.nz.

