Christmas Cheer For Deployed Defence Force Personnel

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas as the elves at the Royal New Zealand Returned and Services Association dispatch parcels across the globe, destined for those New Zealand Defence Force personnel that will be serving overseas at Christmas time.

Those serving personnel can expect some festive cheer from home, thanks to 250 RNZRSA Forces Gift Parcels which have been packed and are on their way to deployments including South Korea, South Sudan, Egypt, the Middle East and Antarctica.

The Minister for Veterans Meka Whaitiri and the Vice Chief of Defence Force Air Vice-Marshal Tony Davies helped to pack the Christmas parcels alongside the RNZRSA’s National Office staff and volunteers from the New Zealand Defence Force.

Christmas boxes were filled with treats and Kiwi classics donated by the wonderful team from Pams, and a few extra goodies purchased by the RNZRSA. Each box also contained a Poppy and a card handmade by the students of Mt Cook and Silverstream Primary Schools in Wellington, thanking those deployed for their important contribution overseas.

Vice Chief of Defence Force, Air Vice-Marshal Tony Davies, who helped to pack the boxes said there's nothing like receiving a message or gift from New Zealand when you are a long way from home.

"The RNZRSA do a great job of organising this special activity each year and we are grateful for their support of our people who are away from their loved ones at Christmas."

RNZRSA National President, BJ Clark said the RNZRSA are proud to continue to support our troops around the world.

"We take special pleasure in the opportunity at Christmas to bring a small reminder of home to our Defence personnel on deployment overseas.

A little bit of support goes a long way when you’re away from home - and after 106 years of service the RNZRSA remains committed to supporting our Armed Forces personnel, not just at Christmas time, but whenever they might need assistance throughout their life."

Background

The RNZRSA has been sending packages to Military Personnel deployed overseas at Christmas time for 82 years. Although what’s inside them has changed over the years, they have always contained goodies that remind our service personnel of home.

This year the packages have been made up of goods generously donated by the team from Pams, and items purchased by the RNZRSA. The boxes were packed by the staff from the RNZRSA’s National Office, alongside NZDF personnel, the Minister for Veterans and the senior leadership of the NZDF.

Included inside each Christmas parcel is a card made by the students from Silverstream or Mt Cook School in Wellington.

