Thousands Of Retirees Celebrate Friendship At New Zealand’s Biggest Happy Hour

More than 3,000 Metlifecare residents from around New Zealand gathered together on Friday evening for a united ‘cheers to friendship’ at New Zealand’s Biggest Happy Hour.

In its second year, Metlifecare’s annual event invited residents from across its 33 retirement communities to take part – either in person or connected via Zoom.

New Zealand’s Biggest Happy Hour aims to bring older New Zealanders together to celebrate friends – old and new – and to shine a light on the important role friendship and social connection plays in living a happy, healthy life.

Metlifecare Chief Executive, Earl Gasparich, says making and maintaining meaningful friendships is vital for everyone, but particularly for New Zealand’s older citizens.

“We know that living in a Metlifecare retirement village provides residents with the opportunity to make new friends and meet like-minded, and similar aged people. Residents always remark on how many great friends they make in our villages, and we think this is something worth celebrating!”

“Friendships are part of the rich fabric of life. Quality social connections can make our days feel lighter and brighter, improve our general wellbeing, and contribute to us living a long and happy life.”

Metlifecare residents from villages in Kerikeri to Kapiti Coast came together on Friday afternoon and connected via Zoom to see other village festivities taking place. At 5pm, they counted down on mass to a united ‘cheers to friendship’ moment.

“Feedback from last year’s inaugural event was amazing and this year’s event was certainly a welcome connection for many of our residents, following COVID-19 restrictions that have kept us apart over the last couple of years,” says Earl.

New Zealand’s Biggest Happy Hour also aligned with International Older Person’s Day on Saturday 1 October and New Zealand Grandparents Day on Sunday 2 October.

