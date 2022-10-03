Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Thousands Of Retirees Celebrate Friendship At New Zealand’s Biggest Happy Hour

Monday, 3 October 2022, 11:19 am
Press Release: Metlifecare

More than 3,000 Metlifecare residents from around New Zealand gathered together on Friday evening for a united ‘cheers to friendship’ at New Zealand’s Biggest Happy Hour.

In its second year, Metlifecare’s annual event invited residents from across its 33 retirement communities to take part – either in person or connected via Zoom.

New Zealand’s Biggest Happy Hour aims to bring older New Zealanders together to celebrate friends – old and new – and to shine a light on the important role friendship and social connection plays in living a happy, healthy life.

Metlifecare Chief Executive, Earl Gasparich, says making and maintaining meaningful friendships is vital for everyone, but particularly for New Zealand’s older citizens.

“We know that living in a Metlifecare retirement village provides residents with the opportunity to make new friends and meet like-minded, and similar aged people. Residents always remark on how many great friends they make in our villages, and we think this is something worth celebrating!”

“Friendships are part of the rich fabric of life. Quality social connections can make our days feel lighter and brighter, improve our general wellbeing, and contribute to us living a long and happy life.”

Metlifecare residents from villages in Kerikeri to Kapiti Coast came together on Friday afternoon and connected via Zoom to see other village festivities taking place. At 5pm, they counted down on mass to a united ‘cheers to friendship’ moment.

“Feedback from last year’s inaugural event was amazing and this year’s event was certainly a welcome connection for many of our residents, following COVID-19 restrictions that have kept us apart over the last couple of years,” says Earl.

New Zealand’s Biggest Happy Hour also aligned with International Older Person’s Day on Saturday 1 October and New Zealand Grandparents Day on Sunday 2 October.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Metlifecare on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 