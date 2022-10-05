Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland War Memorial Museum Celebrates The Return Of Acclaimed Māori Cultural Performances.

Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland War Memorial Museum are thrilled to share, the internationally acclaimed Māori Cultural Performances returned on Saturday October 1, after a COVID-19 imposed break.

“We are thrilled to welcome back the incredible kapa haka group to Tāmaki Paenga Hira. The experience they offer visitors to Auckland Museum, both from overseas and from here in Aotearoa, is compelling. The performance is powerful and authentic, culminating in a spine-tingling version of the world-famous haka,” says Dr David Gaimster, Chief Executive at Auckland Museum.

There are two performances daily at 11.15am and 1.45pm, tickets can be bought in advance, or on the day.

The kapa haka group offer a vibrant glimpse of Māori culture in an engaging performance which takes audiences on a journey through the story of Aotearoa New Zealand and Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland.

“If it’s been a while since you and your whānau have seen a kapa haka group perform, this is an opportunity not to be missed. There is also a special chance after the show to meet, talk and take photos with members of the group. We know how popular this aspect was with our visitors in the past and we’re sure that it’s going to be popular once again”, says Dr David Gaimster.

Auckland Museum protects and cares for an outstanding and significant collection of Māori treasures (taonga), which is the largest in the world. The Museum has two dedicated Māori galleries and is the only venue in Auckland providing a daily Māori cultural performance.

