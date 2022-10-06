Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Here Comes The Pride – Air New Zealand To Host Flights For WorldPride

Thursday, 6 October 2022, 8:58 am
Press Release: Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand is celebrating WorldPride 2023 by hosting the world’s highest drag show at 40,000ft with fabulous fashion and plenty of colourful, onboard entertainment.

Customers won’t want to miss Air New Zealand’s direct flights from Auckland and San Francisco to the largest global LGBTQIA+ event in Sydney.

It will be the first time WorldPride will be held in the Southern Hemisphere.

With hundreds of thousands of people all over the world heading to the city for the festival, Air New Zealand is helping people get there in style with a direct flight from San Francisco to Sydney on 20 February and another from Auckland to Sydney on 24 February.


Building on the legacy of the Air New Zealand Pink flights, these services will be far from ordinary, boasting a full programme of entertainment from drag shows to dance routines and plenty of surprises!

RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under star drag queen Anita Wigl’it will be keeping customers entertained as they wing their way to Sydney’s WorldPride Mardi Gras.

“Customers on board need to get ready for the trip of a lifetime! Expect silliness, fabulous entertainment and a trip so enjoyable that the journey is just as good as the destination,” says Anita Wigl’it.

Air New Zealand’s employee network Pride, supporting members and allies of the Rainbow community, is proud to see these flights celebrating diversity and inclusion on a global scale.

The airline’s General Manager Short Haul Jeremy O’Brien says he’s honoured to work for an organisation that is representative of Aotearoa’s culture and diversity and is a place where Air New Zealanders can truly be themselves and thrive.

“We’re so excited to be putting on these flights to celebrate WorldPride and the diversity of our people and our customers. The flights are part of our wider mission to tautoko (support) employees and customers who are part of the Rainbow community and advocate for inclusion.”

For more information about Air New Zealand’s Auckland to Sydney Pride Flight, or to purchase a ticket through Grabaseat, visit: https://www.grabaseat.co.nz/packages

For more information about Air New Zealand’s San Francisco to Sydney Pride Flight visit https://www.airnewzealand.com/sydneypride. Bookings for this special flight are exclusively available through our Trade Partners including Down Under Answers, Southern World, HE Travel and Goway Downunder.

Pride Flight details:

Route: SFO-SYD (non-stop)

Departure date: 20 February 2023

Departure time from SFO: 7:55pm

Arrival time in SYD: 6:15am on 22 February 2023

Route: AKL-SYD (non-stop)

Departure date: 24 February 23

Departure time from AKL: 16:20pm

Arrival time in SYD: 6pm on 24 February 2023

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Air New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 