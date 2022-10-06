Here Comes The Pride – Air New Zealand To Host Flights For WorldPride

Air New Zealand is celebrating WorldPride 2023 by hosting the world’s highest drag show at 40,000ft with fabulous fashion and plenty of colourful, onboard entertainment.

Customers won’t want to miss Air New Zealand’s direct flights from Auckland and San Francisco to the largest global LGBTQIA+ event in Sydney.

It will be the first time WorldPride will be held in the Southern Hemisphere.

With hundreds of thousands of people all over the world heading to the city for the festival, Air New Zealand is helping people get there in style with a direct flight from San Francisco to Sydney on 20 February and another from Auckland to Sydney on 24 February.



Building on the legacy of the Air New Zealand Pink flights, these services will be far from ordinary, boasting a full programme of entertainment from drag shows to dance routines and plenty of surprises!

RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under star drag queen Anita Wigl’it will be keeping customers entertained as they wing their way to Sydney’s WorldPride Mardi Gras.

“Customers on board need to get ready for the trip of a lifetime! Expect silliness, fabulous entertainment and a trip so enjoyable that the journey is just as good as the destination,” says Anita Wigl’it.

Air New Zealand’s employee network Pride, supporting members and allies of the Rainbow community, is proud to see these flights celebrating diversity and inclusion on a global scale.

The airline’s General Manager Short Haul Jeremy O’Brien says he’s honoured to work for an organisation that is representative of Aotearoa’s culture and diversity and is a place where Air New Zealanders can truly be themselves and thrive.

“We’re so excited to be putting on these flights to celebrate WorldPride and the diversity of our people and our customers. The flights are part of our wider mission to tautoko (support) employees and customers who are part of the Rainbow community and advocate for inclusion.”

For more information about Air New Zealand’s Auckland to Sydney Pride Flight, or to purchase a ticket through Grabaseat, visit: https://www.grabaseat.co.nz/packages

For more information about Air New Zealand’s San Francisco to Sydney Pride Flight visit https://www.airnewzealand.com/sydneypride. Bookings for this special flight are exclusively available through our Trade Partners including Down Under Answers, Southern World, HE Travel and Goway Downunder.

Pride Flight details:

Route: SFO-SYD (non-stop)

Departure date: 20 February 2023

Departure time from SFO: 7:55pm

Arrival time in SYD: 6:15am on 22 February 2023

Route: AKL-SYD (non-stop)

Departure date: 24 February 23

Departure time from AKL: 16:20pm

Arrival time in SYD: 6pm on 24 February 2023

© Scoop Media

