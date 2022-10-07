Justin Bieber Today Announced That The Remaining Dates Of His WORLD TOUR Are Being Postponed

All remaining dates of his world tour postponed to next year.

INCLUDES ALL DATES UP TO AND INCLUDING MARCH 25, 2023

TICKETHOLDERS WILL BE INFORMED ON NEXT STEPS AS UPDATES OCCUR

The tour, originally slated to begin in 2020 before being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, kicked off in February of this year in San Diego, CA and made stops in ten countries across three continents. On September 6, Justin first announced he was taking a break from touring to make his health a priority. That news was followed on September 15 by his announcement of the cancellation of twelve dates running through October 18. With today’s announcement, these remaining dates are officially postponed. The potential new dates will be subject to venue and date availability.

Fans with tickets to all postponed WORLD TOUR dates should await further news on dates, venues and cities as updates become available.

All tickets will remain valid for the new dates. Ticketholders wishing to receive a refund are able to do so through your show's authorised ticketing agent.

Tuesday 22 November | HBF Park | Perth, WA

ticketmaster.com.au

Saturday 26 November | Marvel Stadium | Melbourne, VIC

ticketmaster.com.au

Tuesday 29 November | Allianz Stadium | Sydney, NSW

ticketek.com.au

Wednesday 30 November | Allianz Stadium | Sydney, NSW

ticketek.com.au

Saturday 3 December | Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD

ticketek.com.au

Wednesday 7 December | Mt Smart Stadium | Auckland, NZ

ticketmaster.co.nz

