Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Soundtracks From Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs & Pulp Fiction - LIVE AT THE CIVIC

Friday, 7 October 2022, 5:46 am
Press Release: Sandra Roberts

Quentin Tarantino's blockbuster arrival in the early 1990s marked a stunning rebirth of cinematic cool steeped in the classiest kind of Top 40 nostalgia.

With its soundtrack programmed by fictional DJ K-Billy for his "Super Sounds of the Seventies" radio show, Reservoir Dogs offset its on-screen uber-violence with the smooth grooves of Little Green Bag by The George Baker Selection, Hooked on a Feeling by Blue Swede, Stuck in the Middle with You by Stealers Wheel, Coconut by Harry Nilsson and more.

Two years later, the frantic surf guitar of Dick Dale's Misirlou kick-started the unchallenged cinematic event of the decade. For Pulp Fiction, Tarantino curated a playlist of sweet rockin' soul with sinister undertones. Dusty Springfield's Son of a Preacher Man, Urge Overkill's cover of Neil Diamond's Girl, You'll Be a Woman Soon and Chuck Berry's You Never Can Tell helped make Pulp Fiction a surprise hit album in 1994, and the coolest retro '60s soundtrack of all time.

Now, for one night only, join a dream quartet of New Zealand's finest singers to relive some of the wickedest music on celluloid.

Queen of soul sensation Tami Neilson, dub-funk powerhouse Laughton Kora (Kora), Pluto frontman Milan Borich and hard rock hellraiser Booga Beazley (Head like a Hole) will be kicking off their shoes and polishing their razors for a walk on the dark side, backed by the Big Band Royale.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Sandra Roberts on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 