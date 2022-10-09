Ben And Chloe Win The Block NZ: Redemption

9 October 2022 - Auckland mates Chloe Hes and Ben Speedy gain the ultimate redemption after being crowned the 2022 winners of Three’s The Block NZ: Redemption and winning the $100,000 grand prize after a dramatic auction held in Orewa – televised on Three and streaming now, along with the full season on ThreeNow.

Twelve weeks of renovation drama culminated in a 90 minute finale where the four properties on the Hibiscus Coast north of Auckland were auctioned by Ray White Real Estate.

Ben and Chloe say: “We can’t believe we won! We feel really privileged that we got the opportunity to return and create a home we are truly proud of.”

The 12 weeks away from ‘normal life’ earned them a Block NZ record with seven room wins plus winners of ‘best house’ this season. Being away from family and friends was a real challenge Chloe adds: “Missing home was hard, but being able to return and winning room reveals which I never got in my first season - was the ultimate redemption. To experience this with the crew and other teams made it all worth it.”

At the end of the night, the house renovated by Ben and Chloe sold for $1,145,000, which was $4,000 above the reserve, making them the team with the highest profit. Under the rules of the competition, the winners keep the $4,000 profit, and take home an additional $100,000 cash prize. Any team that sells their house at the auction receives any profit above reserve but houses sold after the auction do not.

Auckland pair Maree and James Steele were named the winners of the People’s Choice Award, decided by public vote, and took home the all-new Suzuki Vitara JLX.

Auction results from all four houses were:

House 1: Quinn & Ben. Reserve $1,199,000. House not sold at auction but has since sold

House 2: Chloe & Ben. Reserve $1,141,000. Sale price: $1,145,000.

House 3: Maree & James. Reserve $1,152,000. Sale price: $1,152,100.

House 4: Stacy & Adam. Reserve $1,148,000. House not sold at auction but has since sold

The Block NZ: Redemption host Mark Richardson says “Despite the change in the market, the teams did what they set out to do, each team having their own redemption moment throughout the season, and with Chloe and Ben receiving the ultimate redemption - taking away the main prize of $100,000.”

Throughout the series other redemption moments included Quinn and Ben winning the hugely-important kitchen and dining room reveal, Stacy and Adam doing things ‘their’ way as opposed to the judges way which resulted in four room reveal wins, and Maree and James returned to have fun, which they did, earning them the People’s Choice Award and winning the hearts of New Zealanders second time around.

The Block NZ: Redemption is produced by Warner Bros. International Television Production for Warner Bros. Discovery with broadcast partner Lighting Direct and programme partners Delivereasy, Fujitsu General New Zealand, realestate.co.nz, Resene, RYOBI, Samsung, Starbucks® At Home, Suzuki, The Tile Depot and TSB.

© Scoop Media

