Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Ben And Chloe Win The Block NZ: Redemption

Sunday, 9 October 2022, 8:21 pm
Press Release: Discovery

9 October 2022 - Auckland mates Chloe Hes and Ben Speedy gain the ultimate redemption after being crowned the 2022 winners of Three’s The Block NZ: Redemption and winning the $100,000 grand prize after a dramatic auction held in Orewa – televised on Three and streaming now, along with the full season on ThreeNow.

Twelve weeks of renovation drama culminated in a 90 minute finale where the four properties on the Hibiscus Coast north of Auckland were auctioned by Ray White Real Estate.

Ben and Chloe say: “We can’t believe we won! We feel really privileged that we got the opportunity to return and create a home we are truly proud of.”

The 12 weeks away from ‘normal life’ earned them a Block NZ record with seven room wins plus winners of ‘best house’ this season. Being away from family and friends was a real challenge Chloe adds: “Missing home was hard, but being able to return and winning room reveals which I never got in my first season - was the ultimate redemption. To experience this with the crew and other teams made it all worth it.”

At the end of the night, the house renovated by Ben and Chloe sold for $1,145,000, which was $4,000 above the reserve, making them the team with the highest profit. Under the rules of the competition, the winners keep the $4,000 profit, and take home an additional $100,000 cash prize. Any team that sells their house at the auction receives any profit above reserve but houses sold after the auction do not.

Auckland pair Maree and James Steele were named the winners of the People’s Choice Award, decided by public vote, and took home the all-new Suzuki Vitara JLX.

Auction results from all four houses were:

House 1: Quinn & Ben. Reserve $1,199,000. House not sold at auction but has since sold

House 2: Chloe & Ben. Reserve $1,141,000. Sale price: $1,145,000.

House 3: Maree & James. Reserve $1,152,000. Sale price: $1,152,100.

House 4: Stacy & Adam. Reserve $1,148,000. House not sold at auction but has since sold

The Block NZ: Redemption host Mark Richardson says “Despite the change in the market, the teams did what they set out to do, each team having their own redemption moment throughout the season, and with Chloe and Ben receiving the ultimate redemption - taking away the main prize of $100,000.”

Throughout the series other redemption moments included Quinn and Ben winning the hugely-important kitchen and dining room reveal, Stacy and Adam doing things ‘their’ way as opposed to the judges way which resulted in four room reveal wins, and Maree and James returned to have fun, which they did, earning them the People’s Choice Award and winning the hearts of New Zealanders second time around.

The Block NZ: Redemption is produced by Warner Bros. International Television Production for Warner Bros. Discovery with broadcast partner Lighting Direct and programme partners Delivereasy, Fujitsu General New Zealand, realestate.co.nz, Resene, RYOBI, Samsung, Starbucks® At Home, Suzuki, The Tile Depot and TSB.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Discovery on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 