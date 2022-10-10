Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Christchurch To Host 2025 Special Olympics National Summer Games

Monday, 10 October 2022, 10:28 am
Press Release: Christchurch City Council

Christchurch has been awarded the hosting rights for the 2025 Special Olympics National Summer Games.

Around 1300 athletes will compete in 11 different sports including swimming, athletics, bowling, basketball and football. The Games will also provide selection opportunities for athletes with intellectual disabilities to attend the Special Olympics World Summer Games in 2027.

Christchurch City Council Head of Recreation, Sports and Events Nigel Cox says winning the bid for the Games is a great accomplishment for the city.

“We’re thrilled to be hosting the Games and look forward to welcoming all the athletes, coaches and their supporters to our city in 2025.

“Hosting the event is a fantastic opportunity to showcase all that Ōtautahi-Christchurch has to offer, to promote the Special Olympics movement, and to inspire and support potential Special Olympians in our region,” says Mr Cox.

Special Olympics New Zealand says that in addition to the 1300 athletes, 300 coaches and 600 volunteers from across the country will also attend the National Summer Games in Christchurch.

“We hope that bringing one of the biggest sporting events in New Zealand to Christchurch will be a big boost for the city and will showcase our athletes in the amazing new facilities that Christchurch has to offer,” says Special Olympics New Zealand Chief Executive Carolyn Young.

The Council says the Games will be held in a number of sporting facilities across the city, including Ngā Puna Wai Sports Hub and Parakiore Recreation and Sport Centre.

Ngā Puna Wai Sports Hub is the region’s premier outdoor sports facility and will host the athletics and football competitions.

Currently under construction, Parakiore Recreation and Sport Centre will be the largest aquatic and indoor recreation and leisure venue of its kind in Australasia. Located in central Christchurch, Parakiore will host the basketball and swimming competitions.

“With so many sports facilities lost in the earthquakes, it has been more than 15 years since Ōtautahi-Christchurch last hosted the National Summer Games. We look forward to again being able to host such a significant national competition,” says Mr Cox.

The 2025 Special Olympics National Summer Games will be held in December 2025.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Christchurch City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 