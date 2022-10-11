Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Rodger Fox Big Band To Headline At The Wellington Jazz Festival With Homage To Hone Tuwhare

Tuesday, 11 October 2022, 6:17 pm
Press Release: Rodger Fox Big Band

The Rodger Fox Big Band returns to Wellington Jazz Festival later this October with all new work, paying homage to the poetry of the late Hone Tuwhare on Saturday, 22 October.

Hone Tuwhare was known as the people’s poet. He was loved and cherished by Kiwis and also encouraged others to write, express themselves, create and celebrate life.

This special and timely performance celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Rodger Fox Big Band and marks the 100th anniversary of Hone Tuwhare’s birth.

With the blessing of Hone Tuwhare’s son Rob Tuwhare and the Hone Tuwhare Charitable Trust, Rodger Fox has brought together a team of renowned music collaborators to create this thought-provoking new work.

Delve into the poems of Tuwhare, through the melodic sounds of the Rodger Fox Big Band, at the Wellington Opera House, 2.30 pm – 4.00 pm, Saturday 22 October. Tickets are available here see www.jazzfestival.nz/events/rodger-fox-big-band.

Rodger Fox said, “We look forward to seeing old friends at the Festival and to making many new ones, but tickets are selling fast.

“If you want to hear original music that ranges from meditative passages through ballads to big band swing and a touch of rock'n'roll funk, secure your tickets now.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Rodger Fox Big Band on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 