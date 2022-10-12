Dylan Moran New Zealand Tour 2023

CHRISTCHURCH ISAAC THEATRE ROYAL SATURDAY 20 MAY DUNEDIN REGENT THEATRE MONDAY 22 MAY WELLINGTON ST JAMES THEATRE TUESDAY 23 MAY AUCKLAND AUCKLAND TOWN HALL FRIDAY 26 MAY TICKETS ON SALE TUESDAY 18 OCTOBER 9AM – BOOK AT BOHMPRESENTS.COM

BAFTA and Perrier Award winning comedian Dylan Moran is back out on tour, which can only mean one thing: take cover. We Got This, his first full stand-up show since 2019’s acclaimed Dr. Cosmos, is the latest sideways glance at the folly of modern-day life from the Irish comedian, fueled by the past two years that we’ve all been living. “We are bruised. We are fucked up. We are all sore,” he says. “It’s not just the pandemic. It’s the times and how we’ve got through it.”

“He’s punch-drunk, pissed off and sick of it all, but determined to at least wring as much black humour out of proceedings”

Evening Standard

Dylan is keen to get back out in front of an audience, to take the temperature of the nation, and unpack what just happened. “Everybody’s very angry at politicians and they always are. But I’m angry at us, the way we’ve decided to live or what we’ve decided to put up with.” In particular, the multi-billion dollar tech corporations - the Facebooks and the Googles of this world - will be taking the brunt of his ire.

“His comedy takes on an existential dimension, as tubby, nicotine-starved, emasculated Moran comes to represent the struggles we all wage for meaning and connection”

The Guardian

“I have to talk about it because it’s so enmeshed in the fabric of everything, now that we’re all having this major reaction,” he says. “Look at the way we’ve been living. Effectively, we’ve been in a miked prison cell, all sort of communicating on Zoom or whatever… I can’t believe how docile and bovine whole populations are being with these tech realities that we’ve just accepted wholesale.”

“In his heightened ideas and vocabulary, Moran compulsively swerves cliches as he builds up layers of laughs… funny and fascinating, and utterly deserving of his place in the modern classics”

The Times

Since his early days in comedy, Moran’s reputation as “the Oscar Wilde of comedy” has grown exponentially, spreading across the globe. He was even the first English-speaking comic to play St. Petersburg in Russia, with translators on hand to interpret for those who didn’t speak English. He’s since played in Estonia and Kazakhstan - “a really fascinating” experience, he adds, and one that “makes you very appreciative of having a government that functions [by] not leaning quite so heavily on fear”.

Away from stand-up, Moran’s comedy cult status has been assured for life after co-writing and starring in Black Books, the Channel 4 show that ran for three seasons between 2000 and 2004 and won him two BAFTA awards. Playing Bernard Black, the misanthropic, frequently inebriated owner of the eponymous second-hand bookstore, the show has gained a new following of late since appearing on streaming platform Netflix.

He calls it, with typical modesty, “part of the space junk orbiting the consciousness that’s out there”, though that’s not to sound dismissive. He’s deeply appreciative of the affection held for the show. “On some level, I’m pleased to have a satellite up there. But I’m really focused on what I’m doing here. And the work that’s going on right now, obviously. Listen, if anybody enjoyed anything, I'm thrilled. Always. I really am. I mean that because that’s the whole point of it.”

Moran, who counts painting and writing poetry among his many artistic disciplines, also has a book underway, which he’s had to put aside while preparing for the tour. “I mean, I just want to carry on working to be honest with you.” For the moment, though, Moran needs to concentrate on putting the finishing touches to We Got This. And that requires some energy from the crowds too. “It’s not an object that I haul there like it’s a grand piano. It’s a thing that’s made when the audience arrive as well.” Everyone, it seems, has their part to play.

