Big Buddy Announces Mitre 10 Mega Hamilton As New Partner

Wednesday, 12 October 2022, 3:06 pm
Press Release: Big Buddy

Big Buddy is pleased to announce Mitre 10 MEGA Hamilton as a Principal Partner.

Big Buddy CEO said: We are delighted to welcome Mitre 10 to the Big Buddy village. We’re so grateful they have stepped forward to help us make a positive difference in the lives of boys without dads around and are really looking forward to teaming up to raise awareness and do some fun activities with our Big and Little Buddies, like building and racing their own go-carts.

“The alignment between Big Buddy and Mitre 10 is strong. Locally owned with strong roots in their areas, Mitre 10 is well regarded for the difference they make in their communities,” Paul says.

Mitre 10 is a Kiwi success story and has been a big part of New Zealand’s of our DYI culture since 1974. As New Zealand’s largest home improvement and garden retailer, Mitre 10 continues to grow both its trade and direct to consumer business. 
 

