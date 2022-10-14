Sting Announced For Mission Estate Winery Saturday, 4 March 2023

One of the Mission Concert’s most-loved performers STING will return on Saturday, 4 March, with his critically acclaimed My Songs World Tour.

The Mission Concert, the world’s biggest vineyard event, will be Sting’s only North Island performance and tickets will go on sale to concert club members at 10am on Tuesday, 18 October at www.missionconcert.co.nz. If you are not a member, become one today and get access to tickets when they go on sale. Simply register at www.missionconcert.co.nz.

The Mission Concert boasts a proud history of presenting the superstar artists including Rod Stewart, Elton John, Sting, Phil Collins and many more since 1993, celebrates three decades of amazing entertainment in 2023. Today’s announcement that Sting will perform at the Mission Estate Winery in March follows last month’s exciting news that global phenomenon Robbie Williams will perform here on 11 & 12 November 2023.

My Songs concert is an exuberant and dynamic show featuring his most beloved songs, written throughout the 17-time Grammy Award winner’s illustrious career both with The Police and as a solo artist. Fans can expect to hear 'Englishman In New York,' 'Every Breath You Take,' 'Roxanne,' 'Message In A Bottle' and many more. Sting will be accompanied by an electric, rock ensemble, with Special Guest Joe Sumner on his first solo New Zealand tour.

Following a sold out six-night residency at the London Palladium, My Songs was hailed "a masterclass” by UK’s The Times; "Sting remains an undeniably skilled performer with a gold-plated back catalogue". A musical journey taking in hits like 'Fields of Gold', 'Shape of my Heart', 'Roxanne' and 'Demolition Man', the concert was described as "a rare treat" by The Telegraph and saw Sting praised as "near peerless" by The Guardian with "sublime pop alchemy".

Sting is no stranger to the Mission. His Symphonicity Concert in 2011 proved to be an all-time fan favourite and he told us how much he enjoyed performing for you. We can’t wait to have him back!

Mission Concert producer James Erskine, Chairman of Sports and Entertainment Limited, says it’s a rare treat to be able to announce another megastar to grace the Mission Concert stage in 2023.

“We’re thrilled that Sting is returning to our venue,” says James. “It’s testament to the fact that artists love this event as much as fans do.”

Phil Hocquard, Chairman of the Mission, adds: ”It’s an absolute coup to secure such an iconic artist for our 30th year celebrations. We look forward to seeing everyone back at our amazing venue.”

