Sting: My Songs Critically Acclaimed World Tour New Zealand Tour

Friday, 14 October 2022, 10:34 am
Press Release: Live Nation

Dates Confirmed For March 2023

Sting will return to New Zealand in March 2023 for the first time in 8 years, on his critically acclaimed My Songs tour. Sting’s My Songs concert is an exuberant and dynamic show featuring his most beloved songs, written throughout the 17-time Grammy Award winner’s illustrious career both with The Police and as a solo artist. Fans can expect to hear 'Englishman In New York,' 'Every Breath You Take,' 'Roxanne,' 'Message In A Bottle' and many more. Sting will be accompanied by an electric, rock ensemble, with Special Guest Joe Sumner on his first solo New Zealand tour.

Following a sold out six-night residency at the London Palladium, My Songs was hailed "a masterclass” by UK’s The Times; "Sting remains an undeniably skilled performer with a gold-plated back catalogue". A musical journey taking in hits like 'Fields of Gold', 'Shape of my Heart', 'Roxanne' and 'Demolition Man', the concert was described as "a rare treat" by The Telegraph and saw Sting praised as "near peerless" by The Guardian with "sublime pop alchemy".

Sting’s My Songs tour plays in Christchurch on Wednesday, March 1 at the Christchurch Arena, followed by a show in Napier at Mission Estate Winery on Saturday, March 4.

Vodafone NZ customers can be among the first to secure tickets to the Christchurch show only during an exclusive presale, starting at 10am Tuesday, October 18. Head to vodafone.co.nz/music.

General public tickets go on sale on Friday, October 21 at 11am.

STING

MY SONGS TOUR - NEW ZEALAND 2023

With special guest Joe Sumner

CHRISTCHURCH ARENA, CHRISTCHURCH WEDNESDAY MARCH 1

TICKETS FOR CHRISTCHURCH ARENA ON SALE FRIDAY OCTOBER 21 AT 11AM

Sting fanclub pre-sale: Tuesday October 18, 10am – Thursday October 20, 10am

Vodafone pre-sale – Tuesday, October 18, 10am – Thursday, October 20, 10am
Live Nation pre-sale: Thursday October 20, 11am - Friday October 21, 10am

NAPIER, MISSION ESTATE WINERY SATURDAY MARCH 4

TICKETS FOR MISSION ESTATE WINERY ON SALE FRIDAY OCTOBER 21 AT 11AM

Sting fanclub pre-sale: Tuesday October 18, 10am – Thursday October 20, 10am

Mission Club pre-sale Tuesday, October 18

Live Nation pre-sale: Thursday October 20, 11am - Friday October 21, 10am

For complete tour, ticket and VIP Experience information, visit: sting.com

& livenation.co.nz

