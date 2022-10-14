Charity Meat The Need Providing 1 Million Mince Meals To Food Banks Thanks To Farmers

NZ farmers want no one in New Zealand to go hungry. They are banding together to change the way we respond to food poverty.

Meat the Need’s partnership with Silver Fern Farms has enabled farmers across the country to donate some of what they produce, when they can.

Farmers can donate livestock which is turned into mince meat and distributed out to food banks and community organisations nationwide.

Since beginning early in 2020, Meat the Need has reached their 2 year target of providing 1 million mince meals to families in need across the country. “All of this has been possible due to the support of farmers and our founding partner Silver Fern Farms”, says co-founder Wayne Langford. “The support has been incredible and is making such a difference to the lives of New Zealanders.”

“Food insecurity is a very real issue for many people. Meat the Need provides a platform for farmers to donate some of what they produce, when they can, which is then put into the hands of those who need it most. It means farmers across the nation are playing an important role in helping our communities struggling from food insecurity” says Sarah Gagliardi, Operations Manager of Meat the Need.

Mince meals have provided food banks and community organisations with a product that is hard to come by; premium beef mince, donated by generous farmers across the country. “Providing nutritious protein in the form of beef mince is helping to change the landscape of food parcels, which has traditionally been made up of dried and canned food.”

“Our mince is halal, too, making it accessible for our Muslim communities” says Gagliardi.

“It’s really special what Meat the Need is doing. It’s a young charity which has already made massive gains and has big goals for the future. Ultimately, we believe no one in New Zealand should go hungry” says Gagliardi.

Meat the Need links farmer donated produce to over 100 food banks and community organisations around the country.

Meat the Need’s sister brand ‘Feed Out’ is a similar concept, allowing farmers to donate milk, through processors Miraka and Fonterra, which is distributed out to the 100+ food banks nationwide. In the next year alone, Feed Out aims to provide 1,000,000 milk meals to families in need across New Zealand.

To learn more, visit feedout.org. Whether you’re a farmer or not, everyone can donate.

