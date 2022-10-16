Marshall-King Brought In For Debut

Warrington, England, October 15, 2022 – Hooker Jeremy-Marshall has been called up to make his Test debut after halfback Jahrome Hughes was today ruled out of the New Zealand Kiwis’ Rugby League World Cup opener against Lebanon at Halliwell Jones Stadium in Warrington on Sunday (7.30pm kick-off local time; 7.30am Monday NZT).

The 28-year-old Hughes was ruled out after picking up a slight thigh strain in the Kiwis’ field session at Queen Ethelburga’s Collegiate near York on Thursday.

In his absence, the 26-year-old Marshall-King comes onto the interchange with veteran Kieran Foran (32) replacing Hughes at halfback for his 23rd Test.

Marshall-King, Kiwi great Benji Marshall’s younger brother, became Kiwi #830 when he wore the New Zealand jersey for the first time – and scored a try – in last week’s 74-0 warm-up win against Leeds.

Maguire said Hughes would be available for the Kiwis’ second Pool C match against the Jamaicans in Hull next Saturday.



NZ KIWIS v LEBANON



Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington

Sunday 16 October 2022

SQUAD NO PLAYER’S NAME HERITAGE NUMBER 1 Joseph MANU # 815 2 Ronaldo MULITALO # 824 21 Charnze NICOLL-KLOKSTAD # 820 4 Peta HIKU # 781 5 Jordan RAPANA # 798 6 Dylan BROWN # 826 14 Kieran FORAN # 757 8 Jesse BROMWICH (c) # 775 9 Brandon SMITH # 816 10 James FISHER-HARRIS # 801 11 Isaiah PAPALI’I # 817 12 Kenny BROMWICH # 796 13 Joseph TAPINE # 800 15 Moses LEOTA # 827 16 Nelson ASOFA-SOLOMONA # 804 17 Briton NIKORA # 818 22 Jeremy MARSHALL-KING #830 19 Dallin WATENE-ZELEZNIAK # 794 3 Marata NIUKORE # 825

