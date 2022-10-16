Marshall-King Brought In For Debut
Warrington, England, October 15, 2022 – Hooker Jeremy-Marshall has been called up to make his Test debut after halfback Jahrome Hughes was today ruled out of the New Zealand Kiwis’ Rugby League World Cup opener against Lebanon at Halliwell Jones Stadium in Warrington on Sunday (7.30pm kick-off local time; 7.30am Monday NZT).
The 28-year-old Hughes was ruled out after picking up a slight thigh strain in the Kiwis’ field session at Queen Ethelburga’s Collegiate near York on Thursday.
In his absence, the 26-year-old Marshall-King comes onto the interchange with veteran Kieran Foran (32) replacing Hughes at halfback for his 23rd Test.
Marshall-King, Kiwi great Benji Marshall’s younger brother, became Kiwi #830 when he wore the New Zealand jersey for the first time – and scored a try – in last week’s 74-0 warm-up win against Leeds.
Maguire said Hughes would be available for the
Kiwis’ second Pool C match against the Jamaicans in Hull
next Saturday.
NZ KIWIS v LEBANON
Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington
Sunday 16 October 2022
|SQUAD NO
|PLAYER’S NAME
|HERITAGE NUMBER
|1
|Joseph MANU
|# 815
|2
|Ronaldo MULITALO
|# 824
|21
|Charnze NICOLL-KLOKSTAD
|# 820
|4
|Peta HIKU
|# 781
|5
|Jordan RAPANA
|# 798
|6
|Dylan BROWN
|# 826
|14
|Kieran FORAN
|# 757
|8
|Jesse BROMWICH (c)
|# 775
|9
|Brandon SMITH
|# 816
|10
|James FISHER-HARRIS
|# 801
|11
|Isaiah PAPALI’I
|# 817
|12
|Kenny BROMWICH
|# 796
|13
|Joseph TAPINE
|# 800
|15
|Moses LEOTA
|# 827
|16
|Nelson ASOFA-SOLOMONA
|# 804
|17
|Briton NIKORA
|# 818
|22
|Jeremy MARSHALL-KING
|#830
|19
|Dallin WATENE-ZELEZNIAK
|# 794
|3
|Marata NIUKORE
|# 825