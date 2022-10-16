Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Marshall-King Brought In For Debut

Sunday, 16 October 2022, 5:35 am
Press Release: New Zealand Rugby League

 Warrington, England, October 15, 2022 – Hooker Jeremy-Marshall has been called up to make his Test debut after halfback Jahrome Hughes was today ruled out of the New Zealand Kiwis’ Rugby League World Cup opener against Lebanon at Halliwell Jones Stadium in Warrington on Sunday (7.30pm kick-off local time; 7.30am Monday NZT).

The 28-year-old Hughes was ruled out after picking up a slight thigh strain in the Kiwis’ field session at Queen Ethelburga’s Collegiate near York on Thursday.

In his absence, the 26-year-old Marshall-King comes onto the interchange with veteran Kieran Foran (32) replacing Hughes at halfback for his 23rd Test.

Marshall-King, Kiwi great Benji Marshall’s younger brother, became Kiwi #830 when he wore the New Zealand jersey for the first time – and scored a try – in last week’s 74-0 warm-up win against Leeds.

Maguire said Hughes would be available for the Kiwis’ second Pool C match against the Jamaicans in Hull next Saturday.
 
NZ KIWIS v LEBANON
 
Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington
Sunday 16 October 2022 

SQUAD NOPLAYER’S NAMEHERITAGE NUMBER
1Joseph MANU# 815
2Ronaldo MULITALO# 824
21Charnze NICOLL-KLOKSTAD# 820
4Peta HIKU# 781
5Jordan RAPANA# 798
6Dylan BROWN# 826
14Kieran FORAN# 757
8Jesse BROMWICH (c)# 775
9Brandon SMITH# 816
10James FISHER-HARRIS# 801
11Isaiah PAPALI’I# 817
12Kenny BROMWICH# 796
13Joseph TAPINE# 800
15Moses LEOTA# 827
16Nelson ASOFA-SOLOMONA# 804
17Briton NIKORA# 818
22Jeremy MARSHALL-KING#830
19Dallin WATENE-ZELEZNIAK# 794
3Marata NIUKORE# 825

