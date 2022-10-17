Silver Ferns Defeat Australia 52-48 In Match Two Of Constellation Cup

16 October, 2022

Answering the challenge, the Silver Ferns took a decisive step in the Constellation Cup with a 52-48 come-from-behind win over the Australian Diamonds in front of a sold-out crowd in Tauranga on Sunday.

After the home side’s striking eight-goal opening test win, the challenge for the Silver Ferns was always going to be how they backed up to the expected backlash against a fired-up and wounded Australian Diamonds.

And that’s exactly what they got during the first 30 minutes before the home side delivered an emphatic third quarter, the full court making memorable contributions, none more so than 20-year-old shooting sensation Grace Nweke.

Continuing to gather momentum in her young career, the 1.93m shooter delivered a perfect 37 from 37 in a standout outing.

The teams now head to Australia for the final two Tests, in Melbourne and the Gold Coast, where the Silver Ferns, with a 2-0 lead in the Constellation Cup series, will be hoping to retain the silverware.

The only change for the winning Silver Ferns combination was at goalkeeper with Sulu Fitzpatrick taking over the custodian’s bib while Jamie-Lee Price got the nod at centre for Australia.

From the outset, the second test was an entirely different contest from the first, a tense start by both teams causing a rash of soft turnovers. The Silver Ferns were denied the attacking freedom of the previous outing with all aspects of play fiercely contested.

The match settled into a goal-for-goal arm wrestle as a classic trans-Tasman clash unfolded. Defence was the key factor for both sides in a game where much of the attacking play was suffocated. With Price showing fine movement on attack, Australia’s shooting duo of Cara Koenen and Steph Wood were provided extra opportunities, a four-goal run pushing the visitors out to a handy lead.

Kayla Johnson took over from Kate Heffernan at wing defence, the Silver Ferns responding with three straight goals to leave the game delicately balanced at 13-12 in Australia’s favour at the first break.

Kelly Jury took over from Fitzpatrick on the resumption as the Silver Ferns struggled to find their groove. Australia’s slick ball speed and accuracy, once again, helping them build a buffer. Failing to make the most of their turnover opportunities, the Silver Ferns were forced to dig deep.

The injection of Heffernan at centre coincided with improved flow on attack, the dynamic Toeava finding her range into shooter Grace Nweke as the Silver Ferns found their rhythm. At the other end, defenders Jury and Phoenix Karaka forced more turnover opportunities with the Silver Ferns responding to a four-goal deficit in the best possible fashion.

Coming on for her debut, Maddy Proud took over at centre for the Diamonds, the Silver Ferns pushing hard to leave the game hanging in the balance with a drawn second quarter and Australia holding a narrow 25-24 lead at the main break.

In an encouraging sign, Nweke and captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio shot a perfect first half.

Absorbing everything the Diamonds could throw at them, the Silver Ferns made a decisive move during a match-defining third stanza. Three runs of three goals helped the home side flourish and hit the lead for the first time.

Growing in confidence with Johnson impressive with a disruptive presence and strong driving play, Ekenasio’s influence, the increasing presence of Toeava and accurate shooting gave the Silver Ferns the upper hand.

Forced into change, the Diamonds introduced shooter Sophie Dwyer and defender Ruby Bakewell-Doran making three on debut for the visitors during the third quarter but ultimately unable to stem the Silver Ferns increasing hold on proceedings.

Hitting the last turn with a full head of steam, it was the Silver Ferns with all the momentum when taking a well-merited 39-34 lead.



Official Result and Stats:

Silver Ferns: 52

Australia: 48

Champion Data Match Centre

Shooting Stats - Silver Ferns:

Grace Nweke 37/37 (100%)

Ameliaranne Ekenasio 15/19 (79%)

Shooting Stats - Australia:

Steph Wood 21/23 (91%)

Cara Koenen 21/25 (84%)

Sophie Dwyer 6/7 (86%)

MVP: Grace Nweke

