Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Have A Grand Old Time This Heritage Week

Monday, 17 October 2022, 11:40 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Wellington Heritage Week is back for its sixth year celebrating the region’s many people, places and stories.

Heritage Week Cemetery Tour

Wellington City Council is once again a proud sponsor of this festival with over 60 events, walks, talks and activities happening around Te-Whanganui-a-Tara – most of which are free or koha, but many need booking.

Join one of the many walking tours, including Scandalous Stories, Murder & Mayhem in Mt Victoria, a Circa Theatre historical tour, or have a Tiptoe through the Tombstones at Bolton Street Cemetery.

Friends of Karori Cemetery will be hosting numerous talks and walks including Tales from the Vaults, Grave Finding and a Murder and Mayhem Tour.

Go behind the scenes at Wellington City Archives, experience an open day at Futuna Chapel in Karori, or go on a heritage themed urban treasure hunt.

Mayor-elect Tory Whanau says the historical diversity and multicultural influences make Wellington an interesting city from a heritage point of view.

“One of Pōneke’s most important features is its historic buildings from a wide range of architectural periods, which contribute towards the unique character of the capital city.

“We, as a Council, contribute towards the maintenance of our heritage through funding, support and advice, plus resilience, conservation and preservation programmes to ensure future generations can enjoy, appreciate and learn from the past as well.”

Festival Director Alex Hockley says that interest in heritage is alive and well in the region.

“Wellington Heritage Week is community sourced. Our role is to highlight all the passionate people and groups who are already engaged with history around Te-Whanganui-a-Tara.”

“Communities tend to share the people, places, and stories which they connect to or feel intrigued by,” says Alex.

“This leads to a lot of diversity in festival events. There’s tales of historic figures from the rainbow community, built and engineering heritage, cultural and arts experiences, and so much more.”

Cemeteries & Crematoria Week is coinciding with Heritage Week this year, highlighting the value of these special places and encouraging our communities to engage and learn a little more about them.

Wellington Heritage Week runs from 24 Oct – 6 Nov. Visit wellingtonheritageweek.co.nz to see the full list of events.

Cemeteries & Crematoria Week runs from 31 Oct – 6 Nov. Visit NZ Cemeteries Crematoria site for more information about events around the region.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 