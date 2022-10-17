Have A Grand Old Time This Heritage Week

Wellington Heritage Week is back for its sixth year celebrating the region’s many people, places and stories.

Heritage Week Cemetery Tour

Wellington City Council is once again a proud sponsor of this festival with over 60 events, walks, talks and activities happening around Te-Whanganui-a-Tara – most of which are free or koha, but many need booking.

Join one of the many walking tours, including Scandalous Stories, Murder & Mayhem in Mt Victoria, a Circa Theatre historical tour, or have a Tiptoe through the Tombstones at Bolton Street Cemetery.

Friends of Karori Cemetery will be hosting numerous talks and walks including Tales from the Vaults, Grave Finding and a Murder and Mayhem Tour.

Go behind the scenes at Wellington City Archives, experience an open day at Futuna Chapel in Karori, or go on a heritage themed urban treasure hunt.

Mayor-elect Tory Whanau says the historical diversity and multicultural influences make Wellington an interesting city from a heritage point of view.

“One of Pōneke’s most important features is its historic buildings from a wide range of architectural periods, which contribute towards the unique character of the capital city.

“We, as a Council, contribute towards the maintenance of our heritage through funding, support and advice, plus resilience, conservation and preservation programmes to ensure future generations can enjoy, appreciate and learn from the past as well.”

Festival Director Alex Hockley says that interest in heritage is alive and well in the region.

“Wellington Heritage Week is community sourced. Our role is to highlight all the passionate people and groups who are already engaged with history around Te-Whanganui-a-Tara.”

“Communities tend to share the people, places, and stories which they connect to or feel intrigued by,” says Alex.

“This leads to a lot of diversity in festival events. There’s tales of historic figures from the rainbow community, built and engineering heritage, cultural and arts experiences, and so much more.”

Cemeteries & Crematoria Week is coinciding with Heritage Week this year, highlighting the value of these special places and encouraging our communities to engage and learn a little more about them.

Wellington Heritage Week runs from 24 Oct – 6 Nov. Visit wellingtonheritageweek.co.nz to see the full list of events.

Cemeteries & Crematoria Week runs from 31 Oct – 6 Nov. Visit NZ Cemeteries Crematoria site for more information about events around the region.

© Scoop Media

