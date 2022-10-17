Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Sip, Sip, Hooray!

Monday, 17 October 2022, 1:27 pm
Press Release: New World Wine Awards

Local wineries toast multiple wins as 20th annual New World Wine Awards Top 50 list is revealed

Wine Awards Co-Chairs Sam Kim and Jen Parr

One of the most anticipated wine lists of the year is finally here, with today’s announcement of the 2022 New World Wine Awards Top 50 wines under $25.

The list reveals the best-of-the-best from the 20th annual wine competition, where expert judges swirled, sniffed, tasted, debated and scored their way through more than 1,200 different wines to determine the 50 top-ranked Gold-medal winners.

These wines are now available at New World stores nationwide*, but for wine-drinkers who still aren’t sure where to start, New World Wine Awards Co-Chair of Judges Sam Kim says this year’s Top 50 list is a particularly handy guide.

“The New World Wine Awards is all about taking the guesswork out of choosing a great wine at a great price, and this year’s Top 50 is especially helpful because it includes so many repeat winners from over the competition’s 20-year history.

“These are multi-winning wines and wineries that have made the grade time and again, proving their excellence year after year, bottle after bottle.

“Their achievements are great news for wine-drinkers who are on the lookout for quality and consistency at an affordable price, and well worth a toast.”

Giesen Estate Riesling crowned with Gold again

A win for the Giesen Estate Riesling 2021 has brought this wine’s Gold-medal tally to seven and cemented it’s claim as the winningest wine in the New World Wine Awards so far**.

The Giesen team are well known in New Zealand and around the world for their expertise in Riesling, which they’ve been making for 34 years using Waipara and Marlborough-grown grapes.

Chief Winemaker Duncan Shouler says it’s fantastic to have another Gold-medal in the trophy cabinet for what his team refers to as ‘New Zealand’s favourite Riesling’. “We work hard each year to get every aspect of this wine just right. It’s balanced, juicy and versatile, and we hope this win will inspire more wine-lovers to give Riesling a go alongside their next summer platter or barbeque.”

Savvy Sauvignon, brilliant bubbles and more…

This year Rapaura Springs Reserve Sauvignon Blanc 2022 and Wairau River Estate Sauvignon Blanc 2022 have returned to the list for the fifth time, with Rapaura Springs also taking the Champion Sauvignon title for the second time.

Despite being accustomed to the winner’s circle, Rapaura Spring winemaker Michael Bann says this year’s recognition is particularly appreciated by him and his team after a challenging vintage. “It was one of those years that put our skills to the test and it's great to see our picking decisions and hard work pay off once again.”

Chardonnay devotees don’t need to worry either. Chardonnay sages at Church Road have taken the Champion Chardonnay and White Wine of the Show titles with their Church Road McDonald Series Hawke's Bay Chardonnay 2021, headlining a six-strong range of options from Hawke’s Bay, Gisborne and Marlborough.

Also returning to the Top 50 as a Champion is the Lindauer Vintage Series Brut Cuvée 2017, a “seriously good” drop according to Kim, and incredible value at under $20 for a bottle-fermented Kiwi bubbly that could easily rival your favourite French Champagne.

It’s flanked by the always-dependable drop, Verde Brut, and returning star, the Graham Norton Prosecco DOC -- a trendsetting collab between Waikato based Invivo Wines and the comedian and television personality of red chair fame.

In reds, boutique wine company SOHO Wines is celebrating a momentous third year in the Top 50 with their SOHO Bobby Marlborough Pinot Noir 2021 taking out Champion Pinot Noir and Champion Red Wine of the Show.

Founder Rachael Carter says: “We are truly passionate about the wine we make and we’re so excited to earn two Champion titles for our Pinot Noir, and to see ‘Bobby’ get front and centre with thousands of supermarket shoppers.”

Winningest wineries spotlight for quality, consistency and trying new things

Scanning across the winners list, several wineries will be well known names, standing out for their multiple Top 50 placings over the years.

Villa Maria boasts an impressive haul of 38 Gold medals in these awards since 2008, Saint Clair Family Estate is hot on their heels with 21, and Mount Riley comes third with 19. Better still, all have two delicious signature variety wines in the Top 50 in 2022.

For those with more adventurous tastes, Kim says there is plenty new to explore, too.

“For every classic on the list this year, there is also something new and different to try.

“The Mount Riley Marlborough Albariño 2022 offers wine-lovers a totally new taste from this recognised brand, with a new white wine variety that is just starting to take hold in New Zealand vineyards and Kiwi wine palates.

“Rosé fans can choose from both New Zealand and French winning wines this year, and if you want a real adventure there are red wines from all around the world including Tempranillo, Malbec, Garnacha, and Sangiovese.”

The Top 50 list is attached with this release and the full results are available here.

*Liquor selling stores. **Based on results between 2008-2022. Detailed records are not available for prior years.

 

2022 New World Wine Awards Top 50 – all under $25

Wine name and vintageVarietyOriginScoreChampions
Anchorage Nelson Sauvignon Blanc 2022Sauvignon BlancNelson95
Arrogant Frog Ribet Pink Rosé 2021RoséFrance95
Brancott Estate Letter Series O Marlborough Chardonnay 2021ChardonnayMarlborough95
Castillo Ducay Cariñena 2020Red BlendsSpain95
Church Road McDonald Series Hawke's Bay Chardonnay 2021ChardonnayHawke's Bay96Champion Chardonnay & Champion White Wine of the Show
Esk Valley Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2022Sauvignon BlancMarlborough95
Gancia Prosecco Rosé DOC 2020BubblesItaly95
Giesen Estate Riesling 2021AromaticsNew Zealand95
Graham Norton Prosecco DOCBubblesItaly95
Grande Cuvée 1531 de Aimery Brut RoséBubblesFrance95
Grant Burge Fifth Generation Cabernet Merlot 2021Red BlendsAustralia95Champion Red Blend
Jacobs Creek Double Barrel Shiraz Cabernet 2019Red BlendsAustralia95
La Vieille Ferme Rosé 2021RoséFrance95
Leftfield Hawkes Bay Pinot Gris 2022Pinot GrisHawke's Bay95
Lindauer Vintage Series Brut Cuvée 2017BubblesGisborne96Champion Bubbles
Main Divide North Canterbury Gewürztraminer 2020AromaticsNorth Canterbury95
Mount Riley Marlborough Albariño 2022AromaticsMarlborough96Champion Aromatic
Mount Riley Marlborough Pinot Noir 2021Pinot NoirMarlborough95
Mud House Single Vineyard Home Block Waipara Valley Pinot Gris 2021Pinot GrisNorth Canterbury95
Mud House Waipara Valley Riesling 2022AromaticsNorth Canterbury95
Pepperjack Barossa Shiraz 2020Shiraz & SyrahAustralia95Champion Shiraz & Syrah
Rapaura Springs Reserve Sauvignon Blanc 2022Sauvignon BlancMarlborough96Champion Sauvignon Blanc
Roaring Meg Central Otago Pinot Noir Rosé 2022RoséCentral Otago95
RUA Pinot Noir 2021Pinot NoirCentral Otago95
Russian Jack Marlborough Pinot Gris 2022Pinot GrisMarlborough96Champion Pinot Gris
Sacred Hill Hawke's Bay Rosé 2022RoséHawke's Bay95
Sacred Hill Reserve Hawke's Bay Chardonnay 2020ChardonnayHawke's Bay95
Saint Clair James Sinclair Gimblett Gravels Syrah 2021Shiraz & SyrahHawke's Bay95
Saint Clair Origin Marlborough Pinot Gris 2021Pinot GrisMarlborough95
Selaks Taste Collection Hawke's Bay Rosé 2022RoséHawke's Bay96Champion Rosé
SOHO Bobby Marlborough Pinot Noir 2021Pinot NoirMarlborough96Champion Pinot Noir & Champion Red Wine of the Show
SOHO Ziggy Marlborough Pinot Gris 2022Pinot GrisMarlborough95
Squawking Magpie First Flight Chardonnay 2020ChardonnayHawke's Bay95
Stoneleigh Rapaura Marlborough Chardonnay 2021ChardonnayMarlborough95
Sugar Loaf Southern Valleys Marlborough Pinot Noir 2020Pinot NoirMarlborough95
Taylors Estate Cabernet Sauvignon 2020Single Variety RedsAustralia95
The Last Shepherd Gisborne Chardonnay 2021ChardonnayGisborne95
Thornbury Hawkes Bay Rosé 2022RoséHawke's Bay95
Tohu Awatere Valley Marlborough Pinot Noir 2019Pinot NoirMarlborough95
Trapiche Oak Cask Malbec 2021Single Variety RedsArgentina95
Vavasour Awatere Valley Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2022Sauvignon BlancMarlborough95
Verde BrutBubblesGisborne95
Vigneti Romio Romagna DOC Sangiovese Superiore Riserva 2018Red BlendsItaly95
Villa Maria Private Bin East Coast Pinot Gris 2022Pinot GrisOther / Regional Blend95
Villa Maria Private Bin Hawkes Bay Merlot 2021Single Variety RedsHawke's Bay95
Vina Borgia by Borsao Organic Garnacha 2020Single Variety RedsSpain95
Wairau River Estate Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2022Sauvignon BlancMarlborough95
Wild Grace Hawke's Bay Syrah 2021Shiraz & SyrahHawke's Bay95 

...
 

