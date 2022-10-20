New Zealand Television Awards Announces 2022 Finalists & TV Legend

(Auckland - October 20, 2022) The New Zealand Television Awards are delighted to announce the finalists for 2022, with a total of 116 nominations from more than 500 entries across 39 judged categories.



This year’s nominees represent content aired across local free-to-air networks TVNZ 1 & 2, Three, Prime and Whakaata Māori, as well as New Zealand-made programming on pay TV, digital and streaming platforms including Sky, TVNZ+, Newsroom, The Spinoff, Stuff, TheCoconet.TV and Netflix.



Tavake Limited’s historical Polynesian Panthers drama series The Panthers, which screened on TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+, received the most nominations of any individual production this year with a total of 18 nods across multiple categories, including all three finalists vying for this year’s Screen Auckland Best Director: Drama/Comedy Drama Award (Tom Hern & Vea Mafile’o, Miki Magasiva and Chris Graham & Mario Faumui). KOHA Productions’ poignant family drama The Pact which streamed on TVNZ+ is up for six awards, including two nominations in the Best Script: Drama Category, alongside previous category winner Pip Hall who’s nominated for Great Southern TV’s TVNZ 1 mystery crime series One Lane Bridge. The Pact, The Panthers and 2020 category winner One Lane Bridge comprise the three finalists in this year’s NZ On Air Best Drama category.



In the news and current affairs categories, Newshub - which was named Best News Coverage in 2019, 2020 and 2021 - has received a total of six nominations in 2022, including two nods in the Best News Coverage category, two in Best Presenter: News & Current Affairs (Newshub Nation’s Oriini Kaipara and AM’s Ryan Bridge) and two in Reporter of the Year (Lisette Reymer and Patrick Gower). TVNZ news also received six nominations this year, including Best News Coverage for Te Karere and 1News’ Breaking Special on the Parliament Protests, Te Karere is also a finalist in Te Māngai Pāho Best Māori Programme, Q+A host Jack Tame and Te Karere and Marae presenter Scotty Morrison are both nominated for Best Presenter: News & Current Affairs, 1 News’ Barbara Dreaver is a finalist in the Reporter of the Year category and Q+A with Jack Tame is nominated for Best Current Affairs Programme, alongside Newsroom’s Newsroom Investigates and Whakaata Māori’s Te Ao with Moana.



Having won Best Comedy in 2021 and 2020, Series 4 of New Zealand Documentary Board’s TVNZ 2 hit Wellington Paranormal is a 2022 finalist in the category, this time alongside Kevin & Co’s Raised by Refugees for Prime/Neon and Greenstone TV’s Kid Sister for TVNZ+.



In the Factual and Documentary categories, Scottie Douglas Productions’ Ake, Ake, Ake and Black Iris Limited’s Chatham Islanders, which both premiered on Whakaata Māori, are nominated for Best Factual Series, alongside Series 3 of Screentime New Zealand Limited’s I AM for TVNZ 1. Occasional Productions’ acclaimed documentary A Mild Touch of Cancer and Screentime New Zealand Limited’s Recovery 29 about the Pike River Mine recovery mission, both for Prime, are nominated alongside Disordered, Stuff Circuit’s investigation of Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder.



A diverse line-up of original programming concepts comprises the Best Original Reality Series category including Pango Productions’ The Ex Best Thing for TVNZ 2, Attitude Pictures’ Down for Love also for TVNZ 2, Screentime’s First Responders and Great Southern TV’s The Casketeers, both for TVNZ 1.



In the performance categories, breakout star Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi is nominated for Best Actor for his role in The Panthers, alongside previous category nominee Craig Hall, again for Head High, and 2021 TV Legend Ian Mune for The Pact. Jordan Mooney and Jordan Vaha’akolo are finalists for Best Supporting Actor, both for The Panthers, alongside Scotty Cotter for his role in Plus6Four Entertainment’s TVNZ+ comedy Kura. The Best Supporting Actress category finalists are Timmie Cameron for The Pact, Awa Puna for Whakaata Māori’s Ahikāroa and Chelsie Preston Crayford for The Panthers, while the Best Actress line-up includes screen veteran Irene Wood for The Pact, 2020 category winner Miriama McDowell for Head High and Grace Palmer for Good Grief which she also co-wrote.



The New Zealand Television Awards also today reveal Janine Morrell-Gunn (Ngāti Kahungunu) as the 2022 Television Legend. A former TVNZ Executive Producer for Children’s Programming, Janine is now Director of Christchurch-based children’s content production company WhitebaitMedia which she founded 23 years ago along with husband Jason Gunn, establishing purpose-built television production studios and facilities in Ōtautahi. Janine is a vital part of the local production community and has served on the boards of both Women in Film & Television NZ and SPADA, the screen producers’ guild. She has made an unparalleled contribution to children’s television in Aotearoa over the span of her career, from the 1980s inclusion of te reo in Sesame Street through to original programming that has entertained and educated tamariki over multiple generations, including The Son of a Gunn Show, Bumble, The Erin Simpson Show, The 4.30 Show, 2Kaha, Darwin and Newts, Fanimals, The Feed and the icon that is What Now?.



Janine also demonstrates her ongoing commitment to championing children in other roles including as the Chair of Cholmondeley Children’s Centre and Board member of both Canterbury’s Maia Health Foundation and Uru Manuka Education Trust.



Awards Committee member Irene Gardiner says: “Janine has worked in children's television in New Zealand for more than 30 years and is our greatest contributor to the genre. She is passionate about making strong and positive content for young New Zealanders, mentoring on and off-screen talent coming through the industry, and she has often represented us at international conferences on the subject. She has been a tireless campaigner for quality children’s programming in Aotearoa and her name is synonymous with children’s television.”



The prestigious TV Legend Award is presented to a television professional, programme or organisation who has made a significant contribution to the television industry in New Zealand over the span of their career. It is a special honour given at the discretion of the New Zealand Television Awards Committee. Previous TV Legend honourees include actor and director Ian Mune (2021), television executive Andrew Shaw (2020), Shortland Street (2019), iconic Māori broadcaster and journalist Tini Molyneux (2018) and veteran producer John Barnett (2017).



Finalists in the publicly voted 2022 Television Personality of the Year category are yet to be announced.



The 2022 New Zealand Television Awards gala will be held on Thursday 24th November at Shed 10 in Auckland. Actor and comedian Kura Forrester will host the event this year.



The 2022 New Zealand Television Awards finalists are:



New Zealand On Air Best Drama



The Pact

KOHA Productions/ TVNZ+



The Panthers

Tavake Limited / TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+



One Lane Bridge

Great Southern Television Limited / TVNZ 1



Best Comedy



Wellington Paranormal - Series 4

Wellington Paranormal

New Zealand Documentary Board / TVNZ 2



Raised by Refugees

Kevin & Co / Prime



Kid Sister

Greenstone TV / TVNZ+





Best Factual Series



Ake, Ake, Ake

Scottie Douglas Productions Ltd / Whakaata Māori



I AM: Series 3

Screentime New Zealand Limited / TVNZ 1



Chatham Islanders

Black Iris Limited / Whakaata Māori





New Zealand On Air Best Documentary



A Mild Touch of Cancer

Occasional Productions / Prime



Stuff Circuit - Disordered

Stuff



Recovery 29

Screentime New Zealand Limited / Prime





Best Original Reality Series



The Ex Best Thing

Pango Productions / TVNZ 2



Down for Love

Attitude Pictures / TVNZ 2



First Responders

Screentime New Zealand Limited / TVNZ 1



The Casketeers

Great Southern Television Limited / TVNZ 1





Best Format Reality Series



MasterChef New Zealand

Screentime New Zealand Limited / Warner Bros. Discovery/Three



Lego Masters NZ

Screentime New Zealand Limited / TVNZ 2



Match Fit - Series 2

Pango Productions / Warner Bros. Discovery/Three



Snack Masters NZ

South Pacific Pictures / TVNZ 2





Best Current Affairs Programme



Q+A with Jack Tame

TVNZ / TVNZ 1



Newsroom Investigates

Newsroom



Te Ao with Moana

Whakaata Māori





New Zealand On Air Best Children's Programme



Goodbye A.I.

Vinewood Animation / HEIHEI



Tamaiti Tū

Te Noni Ltd / Whakaata Māori



Bird's Eye View

SweetShop & Green and Studio Local / HEIHEI





Te Māngai Pāho Best Māori Programme



Ake, Ake, Ake

Scottie Douglas Productions Ltd / Whakaata Māori



The Casketeers

Great Southern Television Limited / TVNZ 1



Moana Jackson. Portrait of a Quiet Revolutionary

Tawera / Black Pearl Productions / Whakaata Māori





Te Māngai Pāho Best Reo Māori Programme



Nga Tohu Matariki o te Tau 2022

Whakaata Māori



Te Karere

TVNZ / TVNZ 1



Match Fit

Pango Productions / Warner Bros. Discovery/Three





New Zealand On Air Best Pasifika Programme



Akanuanua

Tikilounge Productions / TheCoconet.TV



The Panthers

Tavake Limited / TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+



All Access: Moana Pasifika

Sky Sport





Best News Coverage



Climate Change & Sea Level Rise

Newshub

Warner Bros. Discovery / Newshub



Te Karere & 1 News Breaking Special - Parliament Protest

1 News

TVNZ / TVNZ 1



Russia Invades Ukraine

Newshub

Warner Bros. Discovery / Newshub





Best Sports Programme



Scratched: Aotearoa's Lost Sporting Legends

Hex Work Productions / The Spinoff



1-39: The Highlanders Story

Sky Sport



East Coast Rising

Pango Productions / TVNZ 2





Best Live Event Coverage



Super Saturday Vaxathon

Pango Productions / Various



Ngā Tohu Matariki o te Tau 2022 (Matariki Awards 2022)

Whakaata Māori



Celebrate Matariki

Kahawai Productions / Whakaata Māori





Best Entertainment Programme



Stan Walker: Impossible Live

Kura Productions / South Pacific Pictures / TVNZ 2



Semele

N.Z. Opera & Greenstone TV / Sky Arts



Jono & Ben: Good Sports

Take Two Productions / TVNZ 2





Best Director: Documentary/Factual



Johnny Agnew

Young and The Reckless

Two Heads / Re: / TVNZ+



Kathleen Mantel

Chatham Islanders

Black Iris Limited / Whakaata Māori



Chris Graham

Scribe: Return of the Crusader

The Down Low Concept / TVNZ+



Whatanui Flavell

Ake, Ake, Ake

Scottie Douglas Productions Ltd / Whakaata Māori



Screen Auckland Best Director: Drama / Comedy Drama



Tom Hern & Vea Mafile'o

The Panthers, Episode 3

Tavake Limited / TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+



Miki Magasiva

The Panthers, Episode 1

Tavake Limited / TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+



Chris Graham & Mario Faumui

The Panthers, Episode 6

Tavake Limited / TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+



Best Actress



Grace Palmer

Good Grief

Brown Sugar Apple Grunt Productions / TVNZ+



Miriama McDowell

Head High

South Pacific Pictures / Warner Bros. Discovery/Three



Irene Wood

The Pact

KOHA Productions / TVNZ+



Best Supporting Actress



Chelsie Preston Crayford

The Panthers

Tavake Limited / TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+



Awa Puna

Ahikāroa

Kura Productions / Whakaata Māori



Timmie Cameron

The Pact

KOHA Productions / TVNZ+



Best Actor



Craig Hall

Head High

South Pacific Pictures / Warner Bros. Discovery/Three



Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi

The Panthers

Tavake Limited / TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+



Ian Mune

The Pact

KOHA Productions / TVNZ+



Best Supporting Actor



Scotty Cotter

Kura

Plus6Four Entertainment / TVNZ+



Jordan Mooney

The Panthers

Tavake Limited / TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+



Jordan Vaha'akolo

The Panthers

Tavake Limited / TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+



Reporter of the Year



Lisette Reymer

Newshub Live at 6

Warner Bros. Discovery / Newshub



Patrick Gower

Newshub

Warner Bros. Discovery / Newshub



Barbara Dreaver

1 News

TVNZ / TVNZ 1



Best Presenter: Entertainment



Kanoa Lloyd

Sort Your Life Out NZ

South Pacific Pictures / Warner Bros. Discovery/Three



Nore Martin

Moon Tide Fishing

2BMedia / Whakaata Māori



Tāmati Rimene-Sproat

Hongi To Hāngī: And Everything In Between

Great Southern Television Limited / TVNZ 1



Jono Pryor and Ben Boyce

Jono & Ben: Good Sports

Take Two Productions / TVNZ 2



Best Presenter: News and Current Affairs



Oriini Kaipara

Newshub Nation

Warner Bros. Discovery / Newshub



Jack Tame

Q+A with Jack Tame

TVNZ / TVNZ 1



Ryan Bridge

Newshub & AM

Warner Bros. Discovery / Newshub



Scotty Morrison

Te Karere & Marae

TVNZ & Pango Productions / TVNZ 1



Best Editing: Documentary or Factual



Toby Longbottom

Stuff Circuit

Stuff



Sacha Campbell

Scribe: Return of the Crusader

The Down Low Concept / TVNZ+



Prisca Bouchet, Julie Alp and Annie Goldson

A Mild Touch of Cancer

Occasional Productions / Prime



Best Editing: Drama / Comedy Drama



Margot Francis

The Panthers

Tavake Limited / TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+



Bryan Shaw

One Lane Bridge

Great Southern Television Limited / TVNZ 1



Sacha Campbell

The Panthers

Tavake Limited / TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+



Best Camerawork: Documentary or Factual



Timothy Firkin

Waka Huia

Scottie Productions / TVNZ 1



Bevan Crothers

Moko

Velvet Stone Media Ltd / Whakaata Māori



Dominic Fryer

Chatham Islanders

Black Iris Limited / Whakaata Māori



Best Director: Multi Camera



Matt Quin

Rugby League: NZ v Tonga Double Header (Men)

Sky Sport



Mitchell Hawkes

Stan Walker: Impossible Live

Kura Productions / South Pacific Pictures / TVNZ 2



Tobias Jones

Celebrate Matariki

Kahawai Productions / Whakaata Māori



Images & Sound Best Cinematography: Drama / Comedy Drama



Nina Wells

Good Grief: Season 2

Brown Sugar Apple Grunt Productions / TVNZ+



Tim Flower

Kura: Season 2

Plus6Four Entertainment / TVNZ+



Andrew McGeorge

The Panthers

Tavake Limited / TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+



Best Contribution to a Soundtrack



Tom Miskin, Melanie Graham, Mike Bayliss, Steve Finnigan

Mystic

Libertine Pictures & Slim Film + TV / TVNZ 2



Native Audio

The Panthers

Tavake Limited / TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+



Gareth Van Niekerk, Brendon Morrow, Steve Finnigan

Albularyo

The Hot House / TVNZ 2 & TVNZ+



Images & Sound Best Original Score



David Long & Stephen Gallagher

Mystic: Series 2

Libertine Pictures & Slim Film + TV / TVNZ 2



Tihema Bennett

Beyond the Veil: Te Kohu (The Mist)

10000 Company / TVNZ 2 & TVNZ+



Jonathan Crayford, P.Smith, choicevaughan & Diggy Dupé

The Panthers

Tavake Limited / TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+



Best Post Production Design



Paul Lear

Mystic

Libertine Pictures & Slim Film + Television / TVNZ 2



James Gardner

The Panthers

Tavake Limited / TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+



Alana Cotton

Beyond the Veil: Te Kohu (The Mist)

10,000 Company / TVNZ 2 & TVNZ+



Best Production Design



Gary Mackay - Production Designer, Alistair Kay Supervising Art Director, Anneke Botha - Set Decorator.

Cowboy Bebop

Intergalactic Productions Limited / Netflix



Jane Bucknell

The Panthers

Tavake Limited / TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+



Melissa Spicer

Wellington Paranormal: Series 4

New Zealand Documentary Board / TVNZ 2



Best Costume Design



Sarah Aldridge

Under The Vines

Libertine Pictures & EQ Media Group / TVNZ 1



Sammy Salsa

The Panthers

Tavake Limited / TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+



Jane Holland

Cowboy Bebop

Intergalactic Productions / Netflix



Best Makeup Design



Sarah O'Gorman

Under The Vines

Libertine Pictures & EQ Media Group / TVNZ 1



Amanda Ashton

Ahikāroa: Season 4

Kura Productions / Whakaata Māori



Kelly Mitchell

The Panthers

Tavake Limited / TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+



Best Script: Comedy



Pax Assadi

Raised by Refugees

Kevin & Co / Prime



Nick Ward

Wellington Paranormal - Series 4, Episode 5

New Zealand Documentary Board / TVNZ 2



Tom Sainsbury

Wellington Paranormal - Series 4, Episode 4

New Zealand Documentary Board / TVNZ 2



Best Script: Drama



Pip Hall

One Lane Bridge, Series 2, Episode 1

Great Southern Television Limited / TVNZ 1



Harry McNaughton and Natalie Medlock

The Pact, Episode 2

KOHA Productions / TVNZ+



Harry McNaughton and Natalie Medlock

The Pact, Episode 5

KOHA Productions / TVNZ+

© Scoop Media

