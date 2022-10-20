Australia Defeat Silver Ferns 62-47 In Test Three Of Constellation Cup

19 October, 2022

The Silver Ferns have everything to play for in the decider after being undone 62-47 by a fired-up Australian Diamonds in the third Test of the Constellation Cup series in Melbourne on Wednesday.

After winning the opening two Tests in New Zealand, the Silver Ferns had the opportunity to wrap up the series in Melbourne with a test to spare but a timely response from Australia has left their fortunes hanging in the balance ahead of Sunday’s final match.

On the back foot from the outset, the Silver Ferns worked through their entire playing contingent and multiple combinations in a bid to blunt a rampant Australia, who turned on their best form of the series to haul themselves back into contention, but ultimately were outplayed for much of the match.

With three Silver Ferns players getting their opportunities in the Australian leg of the series, Maddy Gordon was given the start at wing attack while fellow midcourter Kimiora Poi and defender Elle Temu were named on the bench.

For Australia, goal shoot Sophie Garbin was handed a first international start after making her Diamonds debut during the first test of the series in Auckland while experienced defender Jo Weston was injected into the line-up for the home leg.

As to be expected, the Diamonds made the best of starts in front of a 10,000-strong home crowd with a dominant opening which they maintained through the first half.

Showing greater urgency than the previous two tests, the home side put on a great display of movement, ball speed and slick transition on attack while Weston made her presence felt on defence with a forceful showing.

Struggling in the attacking third, it was hard work for the Silver Ferns who couldn’t find their timing and rhythm into key shooter Grace Nweke. Slow out of the blocks and trailing by seven, the Silver Ferns pulled it back in the latter stages of the first term which the Diamonds closed out with a 15-11 lead.

Sliver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua made a raft of changes during the second stanza with Poi (wing attack), Temu (goal defence), Te Paea Selby-Rickit (goal attack) and Kayla Johnson (wing defence) all being injected at various stages.

Slipping 10 goals in arrears, the play-making Selby-Rickit helped Nweke find her groove with quick off-loads and a real sense of purpose in a bid to shake off the relentless Australian defenders. Sitting in a deep hole and despite their best efforts, the Silver Ferns found the going tough in attempting to repair the damage.

With Australia’s attacking line in slick unison and suffocating defensive pressure, the Diamonds revelled in a host of extra opportunities to take a handsome 31-22 lead into the main break.

Gordon and Phoenix Karaka returned to the court for the third stanza and along with Selby-Rickit, the Silver Ferns delivered their best 15 minutes of the game.

Slick movement and speed through court gave the visitors greater attacking momentum and with Selby-Rickit opening up the shooting circle expertly, the Silver Ferns speed of scoring improved dramatically while allowing more ball into the hands of key weapon Nweke.

A run of five straight goals gave the Silver Ferns plenty of impetus as they narrowed the deficit to six before the Diamonds steadied the ship to maintain a handy 46-38 lead at the last turn.

Nweke and Selby-Rickit were impressive on the shot, not missing a goal between them but lacked the volume to really put the squeeze on Australia.

Official Result and Stats:

Silver Ferns: 47

Australia: 62

Shooting Stats - Silver Ferns:

Grace Nweke 30/31 (97%)

Te Paea Selby-Rickit 7/7 (100%)

Ameliaranne Ekenasio 6/7 (86%)

Maia Wilson 4/4 (100%)

Shooting Stats - Australia:

Sophie Garbin 34/38 (90%)

Steph Wood 28/35 (80%)

